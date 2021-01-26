Samsung's ultra-thin Galaxy Book S laptop crashes to $699

The Samsung Galaxy Book S is slim, stunning and and downright sexy. And if you're bargain hunting for an ultraportable laptop, you'll love this deal.

Right now, Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Book S on sale for $699. Usually, this laptop costs $950, so that's $251 off its normal price. It's the second lowest price we've ever seen this laptop drop down to. As far as laptops deals go, this is one of the best you'll find right now. You may also buy it directly from Samsung starting from $464 with eligible trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy Book S deal

Samsung Galaxy Book S: was $949 now $699 @ Amazon

Now $251 below retail, the Galaxy Book S is one of the most portable laptops you can get. It pack a 13.3 (1920 x1080) display, 1.4GHz Intel Core i5-L16G7 5-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. You may also buy it directly from Samsung starting from $464 with eligible trade-in device.

The Samsung Galaxy Book S is one of the most portable laptops you can buy. Specs-wise, it packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x1080) display, 1.4GHz Intel Core i5-L16G7 5-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

In our hands-on Galaxy Book S review, we were impressed by its beautiful and featherlight aluminum chassis. With a weight of 2.2 pounds and measuring 12 x 8 x 0.5~0.2 inches, the Galaxy Book S is more portable than its competitors. It's lighter and thinner than the Apple MacBook Air (2.8 pounds, 12 x 8 x 0.6~0.2 inches), Dell XPS 13 (2.7 pounds, 11.9 x 7.8 x 0.3~0.5 inches) and HP Spectre x360 (2.8 pounds, 12.2 x 8.6 x 0.6 inches),

As for ports — despite how thin it is, the Galaxy Book S is equipped with 2 USB-C ports, a headphone/mic combo jack and a microSD card slot. If you want more ports or want to use a wired mouse or external hard drive, we recommend an adaptor or USB Type-C hub.

The Galaxy Book S rarely goes on sale, so don't hesitate to snag one for a stellar price.