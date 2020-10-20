Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 drops to $249 in cheap tablet deal

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 is one of the most affordable tablets you can get. Even better, you snag one right now for an all-time low price.

Currently, Best Buy has the high-tier model Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 on sale for $249.99. When not on sale, this tablet retails for $329.99, so that's $80 off. It's just $2 shy of its record-low Black Friday 2019 price and $28 cheaper than Amazon current price. It's one of the best tablet deals we've seen all year.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1" (128GB): was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 features a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200-pixel display and AKG stereo speakers. This model packs a 1.8GHz Exynos 7904A octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. At $80 off, it's the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration. View Deal

The Galaxy Tab A 10.1 is the best tablet for anyone from 8 to 80. With Samsung Kids, you can monitor kids’ screen time and what they access.

It packs a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 display and AKG stereo speakers, which make it great for gaming and streaming. Under the hood is a 1.8GHz Exynos 7904A octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage.

Although we didn't test this exact tablet, in our Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review, we praised its thin-bezel design and bright 10.4-inch display. We also liked its 12 hours and 40-minute battery life. By comparison, the Galaxy Tab A doesn't include an S Pen like the Tab S6, however, it has a bright, slim bezel display and a rated battery life of 13 hours.

The Galaxy Tab A 10.1 provides the perfect balance of fast performance and power efficiency. This ensures fast multitasking, smooth response and stunning graphics for both productivity and leisure.

At $80 off, the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 offers exceptional value for the price.