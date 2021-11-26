Razer Basilisk wireless gaming mouse deal is just $35 for Black Friday

Black Friday deals are flooding through the gates of capitalism, and the Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed is now $25 off.

Right now, you can steal the Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed for only $35 from Amazon in this wicked Black Friday deal.

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed deal

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed: was $60 now $35 Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed: was $60 now $35

The Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed is the more affordable version of the Razer Basilisk V3, but both still offer a speedy performance and a comfortable design.

Looking for an excellent gaming mouse that won’t break the bank? For just $35, you can pick up the Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed, an affordable but comfortable gaming mouse.

This baby features speedy performance thanks to its new 16K DPI sensor, a comfortable design and a stylish shell. Reliable, wireless gaming is hard to find at this low of a price.

The Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed features Bluetooth and Wireless capability, 6 programmable buttons and 450 hours of battery life. It also sports durable mechanical switches, which supports up to 50 million clicks backed by a two-year warranty.