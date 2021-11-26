Trending

Razer Basilisk wireless gaming mouse deal is just $35 for Black Friday

By

Scoop up the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed for 42% off

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed deal
(Image credit: Razer)

Black Friday deals are flooding through the gates of capitalism, and the Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed is now $25 off.

Right now, you can steal the Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed for only $35 from Amazon in this wicked Black Friday deal.

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed deal

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed: was $60 now $35

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed: was $60 now $35
The Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed is the more affordable version of the Razer Basilisk V3, but both still offer a speedy performance and a comfortable design.

View Deal

Looking for an excellent gaming mouse that won’t break the bank? For just $35, you can pick up the Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed, an affordable but comfortable gaming mouse.

This baby features speedy performance thanks to its new 16K DPI sensor, a comfortable design and a stylish shell. Reliable, wireless gaming is hard to find at this low of a price.

The Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed features Bluetooth and Wireless capability, 6 programmable buttons and 450 hours of battery life. It also sports durable mechanical switches, which supports up to 50 million clicks backed by a two-year warranty.

Rami Tabari
Rami Tabari

Rami Tabari is a Senior Writer for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.