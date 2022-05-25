PS5 DualSense Controller drops to all-time lowest price in Days of Play sale — Daily Deals

The Days of Play sale is here and it's becoming clear what the best deal is: getting up to £20 off DualSense controllers (opens in new tab), which bring the price down to far better £45!

Anybody that has a PS5 knows just how special the DualSense is — specifically for its haptics and triggers, but that has come with quite a steep RRP. But now, with this discount, that's not a problem.

And, because it's worth mentioning again, with £315 off, this is without a doubt the cheapest HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor you can get. If you're picking up a new controller for your PS5, then you might as well snag a new screen too!

ElectriQ 32-inch 4K HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor: was £615 now £299 @ Laptops Direct

The ElectriQ 32M4K144FS may have a confusing name, but what you get is a fully-loaded 4K gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1 ports and a 144Hz refresh rate. Not only that, but all this is available at the cheapest price we've ever seen for a monitor of its class!

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro: was £129.99 now £66.99 @ Amazon

Recommended by 10 Grammy Award-winning artists, I personally use a pair as my daily drivers and love them. The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro offers a clear, deep sound quality, great noise cancellation, an awesome app with a fully customisable EQ and powerful mics for good call quality.

LG C1 OLED TV (55-inch, 4K, HDMI 2.1): was £1,699 now £949 @ Amazon

This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for this 55-inch telly that packs a gorgeous 4K OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, and the HDMI 2.1 ports that enables you to make the most of your brand new consoles.

Samsung Galaxy Book: was £835 now £529 @ Laptops Direct

Now cheaper than ever before, the Samsung Galaxy Book (2021) (opens in new tab) with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD is an absolute steal. From its speedy processing power that is only bested by the M1 MacBook Air in the sub-£1,000 category to the comfortable keyboard and variety of ports, you can't go wrong with this sturdy Galaxy Book.

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football: was £49 now £38 @ Currys with code MARIO

Currys is back again with another belter of a pre-order deal — this time on what is sure to be one of the better sports arcade games of the year in Mario Strikers! This is the cheapest you will find this game anywhere.

Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14: was £1,899 now £1,763 @ John Lewis

John Lewis is slashing £136 off the 512GB model MacBook Pro 14. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 14-core GPU for graphics. In our M1 MacBook Pro 14 (opens in new tab) review, its elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life earned it a 4 out of 5 star rating. It's the Editor's Choice best laptop for power-users.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad (128GB WiFi): was £319 now £309 @ Amazon

The latest base iPad is an amazing choice casual usage, gaming and light productivity. Basically, Apple raided the parts bins of previous and current gen models to develop something that is more than good enough for most of you! This model packs an A13 Bionic chip, vivid Retina display with True tone, 64GB of storage and up to 10 hours battery life. This deal is also available at Currys! (opens in new tab)

