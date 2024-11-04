How to snag a PS5 Pro ahead of the November launch

You still have a little bit of time before November 7 to pre-order

PS5 Pro
(Image credit: Sony)

We're just a few short days away from the PS5 Pro launch, scheduled for November 7. The PS5 Pro might be the most powerful console ever, but it also has a steep launch price of $699. Still, if you play a lot of PS5 exclusives, the upgrade could be well worth $700 (or $780 if you'd prefer to add on a disc drive).

Pre-orders for the upcoming console opened on September 26 via PlayStation and on October 10 at other retailers. Stock was limited at first, but it seems to have leveled out now and is plentiful at many major retailers.

If you're on the fence about splurging on a PS5 Pro, we've got you covered with a quick comparison of the new console with the older PS5 Slim models. Otherwise, scroll further for quick pre-order links at the most popular retailers.

PS5 Pro vs. PS5 Slim: Specs

Sony says the PS5 Pro is "the most visually impressive way to play games on PlayStation," but how exactly does the upcoming console compare to the one-year-old PS5 Slim? Thanks to specs shared by EuroGamer, here's a look at each console's price and specs side by side.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 PS5 ProPS5 Slim (Standard / Digital)
Price$699$499 / $449
CPUAMD Zen 2 (8-core, 16 threads)AMD Zen 2 (8-core, 16 threads)
GPUAMD RDNA 2, 16.7 teraflopsAMD RDNA 2, 10.3 teraflops
Memory16GB GDDR6, 2GB DDR516GB GDDR6
Storage2TB SSD1TB SSD
Disc driveOptional add-on4K Blu-ray, up to 100GB/disc / Optional add-on
Ports2 x USB-C, 2 x USB-A, 1 x HDMI, 1x Ethernet2 x USB-C, 2 x USB-A, 1 x HDMI, 1x Ethernet
Maximum rated power390W340W

The PS5 Pro sports the same processor as both the Standard and Digital PS5 Slim models, but it comes with a beefier GPU, capable of up to 16.7 TFLOPs of compute performance rather than the PS5 Slim's 10.3 TFLOPs.

In addition to the 16GB of GDDR6 memory the PS5 Pro shares with PS5 Slim models, it has an extra 2GB of DDR5 RAM. The new console also has a 390W power supply, up from the PS5 Slim's 340W power supply, indicating it's a more demanding (and more powerful) console.

Lastly, storage gets doubled. The PS5 Pro comes equipped with a custom 2TB SSD, helping slightly justify its hefty price increase. When you include the price of a disc drive, the PS5 Pro is $280 more expensive than the PS5 Slim Standard.

For a more in-depth comparison of these two consoles, check out our PS5 vs. PS5 Pro face-off to what Laptop Mag's resident PS5 gamer thinks.

If the boosted graphical prowess of the PS5 Pro and increased storage is worth it to you, here's how and where to pre-order Sony's new console.

Where to pre-order the PS5 Pro

Because pre-orders opened up over a month ago, stock seems to be relatively stable at multiple popular retailers, so no need to frantically scramble to click 'Add to cart' and rush through checkout.

PS5 Pro pre-order: $699 @ Amazon (IN STOCK)
Amazon still shows the PS5 Pro as in stock at the time of writing, and it should be delivered to you on November 7, barring any shipping slowdowns.

PS5 Pro pre-order: $699 @ Walmart (IN STOCK)
It looks like Walmart still has PS5 Pro consoles in stock, but you'll need to sign in or create a free account to join a queue before ordering.

PS5 Pro pre-order: $699 @ Best Buy (IN STOCK)
If you'd rather buy your PS5 Pro at Best Buy, good news! The PS5 Pro listing is still active, and it's still in stock at the time of writing.

PS5 Pro pre-order: $699 @ Target (IN STOCK)
At the time of writing, the PS5 Pro is still in stock at Target, with sign-in required to check out. Pay with a Target Circle or Red card to snag 5% off.

PS5 Pro pre-order: $699 @ GameStop (IN STOCK)
Get your PS5 delivered "on or shortly after release day" when you pre-order it now through GameStop.

PS5 Pro pre-order: $699 @ PS Direct (IN STOCK)
Now that stock has been replenished, you can order a PS5 Pro directly from Sony. To order via PS Direct, you'll need a PlayStation Network account.

PS5 Pro pre-order + extra DualSense: $774 @ Antoline (IN STOCK)
If you know you'll need at least two DualSense controllers, this pre-order bundle from Antoline might make the most sense for you.

Sarah Chaney