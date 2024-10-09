How to pre-order round two of Sony's PS1-inspired 30th Anniversary PS5 and DualSense controller before it's too late

A re-stock of Sony's limited edition 30th anniversary PS5 is upon us.

On Thursday, October 10, the gray PS1-inspired console — complete with the rainbow PlayStation logo — will return to retailers, this time in a $500 Slim digital edition variant, as opposed to the nearly $1,000 Pro bundle sold previously.

If you were left out in the cold during the initial 30th-anniversary launch last month via PlayStation Direct, now is your chance to scoop one up, even if it's not the Pro model.

All sales will go live at 10 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, so be ready to relive your '90s PlayStation nostalgia in next-gen fashion.

Unlike the first 30th-anniversary preorder event on September 26, which limited the PS5 Pro to 12,300 individually numbered consoles, the restock set for Thursday seems to only apply to the 30th-anniversary edition of the PS5 Digital. The PS5 Pro consoles set for restocking on Thursday are the standard white-and-black models.

Unless you want to bargain with scalpers for ungodly sums of money in the secondary market, you'll have to be on time and cross your fingers.

Where to buy a 30th anniversary PS5 Slim

(Image credit: Sony)

Okay, let's cut to the chase. If you want to buy a PS5 Slim 30th anniversary console, you'll need to head over to one of a few retailers. While these pages for orders are currently live, you won't be able to actually start using them until the aforementioned time.

If they're anything like the previous PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary bundles, you can expect them to sell out fast.

Luckily, you'll have more chances this time around since not everything is being funneled through PlayStation Direct. If you're really determined to get in on the nostalgia, I recommend opening all off the below retailers and taking a shotgun approach.

Happy hunting.

Walmart

The 30th Anniversary PS5 Slim will go on sale at Walmart on October 10 for $499. The page is currently live but you won't be able to order one until 10 am Eastern.

Best Buy

The 30th Anniversary PS5 Slim will go on sale at Best Buy on October 10 for $499. The page is currently live but you won't be able to order one until 10 am Eastern.

Target

The 30th Anniversary PS5 Slim will go on sale at Target on October 10 for $499. The page is currently live but you won't be able to order one until 10 am Eastern.

Amazon

The 30th Anniversary PS5 Slim will go on sale at Amazon on October 10 for $499. There's no page currently available, but it's worth checking in when orders go live on October 10.

Where to buy the PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense controller

If you're not in the market for a whole console, but still want to snag the corresponding PS1-inspired DualSense controller, you can also check the same retailers tomorrow to see if there are new shipments back in.

The controller retails for $79.99 which is a lot to spend on a regular controller, but this is limited edition after all, so paying a premium is expected.