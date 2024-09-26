Sony's limited edition PS5 has an official price and your wallet is not going to be happy

Earlier this month, Sony announced the upcoming PS5 Pro, along with a pretty steep price of $699. Yes, it is more powerful than the standard PS5 — but powerful enough to justify a $200 price hike? That remains to be seen.

A few weeks later, the company debuted a gorgeous, PS1-inspired PS5 lineup, and it's even more expensive. There's limited stock of these consoles and controllers, but the sticker shock was worse than I thought it'd be.

Sony's 30th Anniversary PS5 lineup might break the bank

The PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition bundle pre-order was available for a staggering $999.99. Granted, it comes with a lot:

A limited edition PS5 Pro console with 2TB SSD, Wi-Fi 7, and matching limited edition accessories

DualSense wireless controller, DualSense Edge wireless controller, DualSense charging station, and a console cover for a disc drive

A vertical stand

A PS1-inspired cable connector housing

4 PlayStation-shaped cable ties

A PlayStation sticker

A limited edition PlayStation Poster — there are 30 designs in total

And finally, a PlayStation paperclip

(Image credit: Sony)

And considering the prices of individual PS1-inspired gear and the $699 PS5 Pro, the bundle would actually save you a little bit of money.

Swipe to scroll horizontally PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Bundle $999 PS Portal 30th Anniversary Edition $219 DualSense Edge 30th Anniversary Edition $219 DualSense 30th Anniversary Edition $79 PS5 Digital (Slim) 30th Anniversary Edition $499

(Image credit: Sony)

For reference, the standard PS Portal retails for $199, the DualSense controller for $74, the DualSense Edge controller for $199, and the PS5 Slim Digital for $449.

If you're willing to splurge on a bundle or an individual PS1-inspired controller, you'll have to fight the virtual lines. Right now, all stock shows as currently unavailable on the PS Direct website. However, it's possible Sony is releasing limited edition stock in waves throughout the day. For ease, here are direct links:

Where to pre-order the PS5 Pro

If you still want to get your hands on a PS5 Pro console, regardless of whether it looks like a boring old PS5 or a cool PS1-inspired console, you can still pre-order the PS5 Pro for $699 via PS Direct.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and Amazon are also set to open up pre-orders soon, so mark your calendars for October 10 for the best chance of getting your hands on a PS5 Pro early.