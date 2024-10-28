How to pre-order Sony's PS1-inspired 30th Anniversary PS5 through PS Direct before it's too late

If you missed out on the last round of Sony's limited edition 30th anniversary PS5, you've got another chance to nab the retro-inspired console.

On October 29th, the PS1-inspired PS5 Slim console with the old-school rainbow PlayStation logo will be available through PS Direct. The $499 Slim digital edition bundle and the $79 gray 30th Anniversary Dual Sense controller will both go on sale.

As Sony will be selling the console and controller directly, the sales will go live at 10 am Eastern (7 am Pacific) and 2 pm GMT.

Where to buy the 30th Anniversary Edition PS5 Slim

(Image credit: Sony)

The PS5 30th Anniversary Digital Edition bundle comes with a PS1-inspired PS5 Slim console (the one without a disc drive) with 1TB of internal storage, one 30th Anniversary DualSense controller, and a one-year warranty. The bundle costs $499.99.

Since this sale is running through PS Direct, you’ll only be able to purchase one console per order. You can find more information on the PS Direct pre-order system here.

If you’ve been down the PlayStation 5 pre-order rabbit hole before, you know these restocks can be difficult to nab. We’d recommend pre-loading the deals page, logging into your PlayStation account, and ensuring you have a valid credit card saved on file ahead of time to help your chances of taking home one of these slick retro console bundles.

Where to buy the PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense controller

(Image credit: Sony)

The 30th Anniversary DualSense controller comes in a classic PlayStation 1 gray colorway and costs $79.99 on its own. If you just want a new controller or if you need a second controller for local co-op, you can pick up the retro-style DualSense tomorrow through PS Direct.

Since this sale is running through PlayStation Direct, you’ll only be able to purchase one controller per order. You can find more information on the PS Direct pre-order system here.

If you’ve been down the PlayStation 5 pre-order rabbit hole before, you know these restocks can be difficult to nab. We’d recommend pre-loading the deals page, logging into your PlayStation account, and ensuring you have a valid credit card saved on file ahead of time to help your chances of taking home one of these quirky PS1-inspired controllers.

Sony DualSense 30th Anniversary Edition: $79.99 at direct.playstation.com The DualSense 30th Anniversary Edition controller will go on sale at PS Direct on October 29 for $79.

Will we see more restocks?

In case you miss this restock and don’t want to take your chances with scalpers, there is a chance we’ll see more console restocks for the 30th Anniversary Edition. We haven’t seen the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary bundle on sale for a while, and with a release date of November 21, 2024 it is entirely possible we’ll see either bundle hit the digital shelves again before launch. So keep your eyes on all the retailer listings and keep some feelers out, because this may not be your last chance.

But just in case, we recommend doing the usual PS5 restock prep to ensure the retro-style console of your dreams ends up in your hands on launch day.

