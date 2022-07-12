Prime Day back-to-school deal: Save up to 57% on SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD storage

Amazon is slashing up to 57% off SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD storage for Prime Day. SanDisk SSDs are among today's best external storage for laptops and should be on every back-to-school wish list.

During Prime Day, the SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable 1TB SSD is just $169 (opens in new tab). That's $110 in savings and its lowest price ever. If you're looking for Prime Day deals on storage, this is one of the best for the money.

SanDisk's Extreme Pro Portable SSD is a must-have best USB Type-C accessory for moving large files. It's perfect for anyone who works with large files like high-res photos and videos. Over the standard Extreme SSD, it offers twice the performance speed and is bigger in size.

The SSD in this deal features 1TB of storage with read and write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s. If you need more wiggle room, you can pick up the 4TB SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD for $499 (opens in new tab) ($400 off).

Although we didn't test it, SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD reviews average 4.8 out of 5-stars. Satisfied Amazon customers praise its fast file transfers speeds and lightweight, durable design.

Shockproof, IP55 rated water-and-dust resistant with 256-bit AES encryption, the SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD is rugged and secure. That means you can carry it with you everywhere you go with peace of mind knowing that your files are always safe. For broad compatibility, it ships with a USB Type-C and USB Type-A cables for Windows and Mac machines.

The SanDisk Extreme Pro is a solid buy if you're looking for a high capacity Portable SSD.

Visit our Prime Day 2022 hub for more savings on today's must-have tech. Amazon's Prime Day sale ends July 13.

More SanDisk Storage deals

(opens in new tab) SanDisk Extreme PRO Solid State Flash Drive 1TB: was $149 now $119 (opens in new tab)

Now $30 off, the SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Solid State Flash Drive is back to its lowest price ever. It features a durable aluminum metal casing, read speeds up to 420MB/s and write speeds up to 380MB/s.

(opens in new tab) SanDisk Ultra microSD Memory Card 512GB: was $57 now $49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The SanDisk Ultra 512GB microSD Memory Card delivers up to 120MB/sec read speeds for quick file access. Its rugged design resists damage due to shock, water, X-rays, and temperature.