Oh snap! This RTX 2060 gaming laptop is just $999 in this Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are jumping in out of nowhere like a groundhog infestation during gardening season. Right now you can pick up the Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop for $400 off.

At this moment, you can pick up the Lenovo Legion 5 with an RTX 2060 GPU for just $999 at Walmart.

Lenovo Legion 5 RTX 2060 deal

Lenovo Legion 5: was $1,399 now $999

The Lenovo Legion 5 comes outfitted with an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. This machine lasted 7 hours and 13 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test, which is impressive for a gaming laptop.

The Lenovo Legion 5 comes outfitted with an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. We reviewed a lower tiered model, but we actually liked it.

The Legion 5 weighs 5.4 pounds and sports dimensions of 14.3 x 10.2 x 0.9 inches. The model that we reviewed featured a very dull 15.6-inch panel, so keep that in mind if you decide you purchase this model.

Despite that, this machine lasted 7 hours and 13 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test, which is impressive for a gaming laptop. However, it might last slightly shorter on this model, considering it has a beefier GPU.

