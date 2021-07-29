Newegg back-to-school sale slashes $100 off select Intel laptops

Newegg's back-to-school sale slashes $100 off select Intel laptops this week. If you're on the hunt for a capable student laptop on a budget, check out this epic limited-time deal.

As part of the sale, the Acer Aspire 5 10th Gen Intel Core i7 laptop is now $549. Traditionally, this configuration retails for $649, so that's $100 off and its lowest price ever. Out of the back-to-school laptop deals we've seen so far, this is one of the best.

Intel laptop deals

Acer Aspire 5 Laptop: was $649 now $549 @ Newegg

This Newegg's back-to-school laptop deal takes $100 off the Intel-charged Acer Aspire 5. Now on sale for its lowest price yet, the Aspire 5 is a solid workhorse. The laptop in this deal is configured with a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 1.3-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, Iris Plus graphics and a 512GB SSD. This deal ends on August 2.View Deal

Powered by Windows 10 Home, the Acer Aspire 5 is a modestly priced college laptop that doesn't skimp on performance. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 1.3-GHz Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 12GB of RAM and Iris Plus GPU. For file storing and transferring, it houses a high capacity 512GB solid-state drive.

In our Acer Aspire 5 review, we found its good sound quality and selection of ports impressive. It equips you with an HDMI port, two USB 3.1ports, a USB 3.1 Type-C port and a USB 2.0 port. Additionally, you get a headphone/mic combo jack and a Kensington lock slot.

Weighing in at 4 pounds and 14.3 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches, the Aspire 5 is on par with its 15-inch competitors. It's just a skosh lighter than the Dell XPS 15 (4.5-pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7 inches) and HP Envy x360 15 (4.1 pounds, 14.13 x 9.96 x 0.7 inches),

As an alternative, you can get the Asus VivoBook 14 11th Gen Intel Core i5 laptop for $649 ($100 off). And if you're looking for an all-around laptop for both coursework and PC gaming, Newegg also offers the MSI Pulse GL66 RTX 3060 GPU Gaming Laptop for $1,349 after rebate ($150 off).

These Newegg back-to-school Intel laptop deals end August 2.

More Intel laptop deals

Asus VivoBook 14 Laptop: was $749 now $649 @ Newegg

At $100 off, the Asus VivoBook 14 is one of the best intel laptops for the money. Great for creating docs, writing term papers, and streaming movies on Netflix, the Asus VivoBook 14 is suitable for school, work and everything in between. With this laptop, you get a 14-inch 1080p display and a 2.4-GHz Intel i5-1135G7 4-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM. Nvidia GeForce MX350 graphics and a 512GB solid-state drive round out its hardware specs. This deal ends on August 2.View Deal

MSI Pulse GL66 Gaming Laptop w/ Gifts: was $1,499 now $1,349

After a $150 rebate, the MSI Pulse GL66 RTX 3060 GPU gaming laptop is at its lowest price yet. Even better it comes with tons of free gifts including a 6 month GeForce Now Founders membership (valued at $25), an Intel Death Stranding gaming bundle (valued at $60) and a 4-in-1 MSI 2021 Loot Box Pack (valued at $100). As for specs, it has a 15.6-inch 1080 144Hz display, 2.3-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and RTX 3060 graphics. This deal ends on August 2.View Deal