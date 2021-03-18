Epic deal! MSI Modern 14 with 10th Gen Intel CPU now just $599

When you’re looking for a cheaper ultraportable that can hang with the more processor-intensive workloads like photo editing (maybe with one of the best free Photoshop alternatives ), the MSI Modern 14 is a serious workhorse.

And now, it’s even better thanks to a deep $150 price cut, which takes the cost down to just $599 at Best Buy . That’s insane value for money!

MSI Laptop Modern 14: was $749 now $599 @ Newegg

With a beautiful FHD display up top and serious specs under the hood with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, all in a package just 0.63in thin, this is a seriously good laptop with a real bang for the buck at this price point.View Deal

How much power can you cram into a frame that is less than 0.7 inches thin? Let’s find out. Within this sleek and stylish chassis, the MSI Modern rocks a 14-inch FHD display that is gorgeously vivid with true-to-life color, thanks to the aptly named true color technology.

Keeping this display and whole Windows 10 experience fast and fluid is an Intel Core i5-10210U CPU with integrated UHD graphics. Multitasking is handled with 8GB DDR4 RAM and you can stuff this full of big creative doc files thanks to the 512GB SSD.

Plus, with all the I/O you need for working on the go, including an SD card slot, and decent battery life when you’re away from the plug, this is a great machine with real value for money.