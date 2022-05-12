MSI GF65 Thin gaming laptop with RTX 3060 GPU returns to record low price of $799

MSI's GF65 Thin with RTX 3060 GPU is one of the best gaming laptops to buy on a budget. If you can't afford to spend a fortune on a new gamer-centric notebook, this deal is for you.

Currently, Best Buy offers the MSI GF65 Thin with RTX 3060 GPU for $799 — its lowest price ever. Typically, it retails for $1,099, so that's $300 off and one of the best gaming laptop deals of the season.

MSI GF65 Thin w/ RTX 3060 GPU: was $1,099 now $799 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on this MSI GF65 RTX 3060 gaming laptop. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.5-GHz Intel Core i5-10500H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it's outfitted with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU.

MSI's GF65 Thin RTX 3060 gaming laptop doesn't sacrifice performance for price. This particular model packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display and a 2.5-GHz Intel Core i5-10500H 6-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs sheet are GeForce RTX 3060 graphics and a 512GB solid-state drive.

Although we didn't test this laptop, MSI GF65 Thin reviews rate it 4.5 out of 5-stars at Best Buy. Happy customers praise its solid CPU and GPU performance. One owner claims it's equivalent to Xbox Series S or PS4 Pro gaming consoles.

We've tested several MSI laptops like the GS66 Stealth, GT76 Titan, and GE66 Raider. All of these MSI laptops delivered powerful graphics and overall performance. We expect the laptop to be on par with its siblings.

With a weight of 4.1 pounds and 14.1 x 10 x 0.9-inches, the GF65 Thin is lighter than its competitors. It weighs less than the Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX502 (5.1 pounds, 14.2 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches), Razer Blade 15 (OLED) (4.9 pounds, 13.9 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches), and Acer Predator Triton 500 (4.8 pounds, 14.1 x 10 x 0.7 inches).

At just under $800, the MSI GF65 Thin is a solid choice if you're looking for a budget-friendly RTX 30 series laptop.