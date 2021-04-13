Surface Laptop 4 arrives with this major upgrade — Price, release date, specs and more

Microsoft unveiled the Surface Laptop 4 with new 11th Gen Intel and AMD 4000 Ryzen processors. Those chips should deliver faster performance and greater efficiency than before. And this time, you get to choose between them as Microsoft will offer various AMD and Intel models to consumers rather than selling one chip to business users as it did with the Surface Laptop 3.

As for other highlights, well, not much else has changed. The Surface Laptop 4 looks identical to the Surface Laptop 3 and, for better or worse, shares many of the same features. We have few complaints about the attractive metal design, comfortable keyboard and gorgeous display options. There are a few areas we wish were tweaked, which I'll go over below.

We should be getting in a Surface Laptop 4 review unit later today, so expect a full breakdown later this week. In the meantime, I'll go over some of the subtle changes Microsoft made to its traditional laptop.

The Surface Laptop 4 is available today at Microsoft.com and BestBuy.com starting at $999. We will update this article as we learn the pricing of each configuration.

New to the Surface Laptop 4 is an Ice Blue color variant; it looks nice with its Alcantara fabric interior but sadly replaces the darker Cobalt Blue model. Returning from last year are the Sandstone (a beautiful blush tone), Matte Black, Platinum hues.

Surface Laptop 4 specs

Surface Laptop 4 (AMD and Intel) specs Surface Laptop 4 (13.5 inches) Surface Laptop 4 (15 inches) Price $999 (starting) $1,299 Display 13.5-inch, 2256 x 1504 (3:2) 15-inch, 2256 x 1504 (3:2) Ports 1x USB-C, 1x USB-A, headphone jack, Surface Connect port 1x USB-C, 1x USB-A, headphone jack, Surface Connect port CPU Ryzen 5 4680, Ryzen 7 4980; Core i5, Core i7 Ryzen 7 4980; Core i7 (11th Gen) Graphics AMD Radeon (Surface Ed.); Iris Xe AMD Radeon (Surface Ed.); Iris Xe RAM 8GB, 16GB, 32GB 8GB, 16GB, 32GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery life 19 hours (AMD); 17 hours (Intel) AMD (17 hours); Intel (16.5 hours) Size 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.57 inches 13.4 x 9.6 x 0.58 inches Weight 2.8 pounds 3.4 pounds

Surface Laptop 4 design

No changes here. The Surface Laptop 4 adopts the design of its predecessor. It has a clean, understated elegance and is available in either anodized aluminum or the unique blend of a metal lid and matching Alcantara fabric deck.

Centered on the lid is a mirrored Microsoft logo, one of few elements that help the Surface Laptop 4 differentiate itself from the MacBook Air. Another is the stunning colors, especially the Sandstone and new Ice Blue options. Those hues extend from the lid to the deck and even the keyboard keys.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The easily replaceable SSD, a fan-favorite feature, makes a return to the Surface Laptop 4. This means you can swap out your storage by replacing a single Torx screw (after the top assembly is removed). It's a neat trick, and yet, Microsoft says you'll void your warranty if you try it on your own. Instead, you'll need to take the laptop to an authorized repair service.

If there is one bone to pick with the Surface Laptop 4's design it's those thick display bezels. Those just don't fly in 2021. Microsoft really needs to trim them down and reduce the overall footprint of these systems. Until then, they'll look, well, sorta dated up against the likes of the Dell XPS 13 or HP Spectre x360 14.

At 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches and 2.9 pounds, the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 3 is larger and heavier than other 13-inch laptops, including the Dell XPS 13 (11.9 x 8.8 x 0.5 inches, 2.7 pounds), the Apple MacBook Pro (12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, 3 pounds) and the HP Spectre x360 13 (12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches, 2.7 pounds).

Surface Laptop 4 ports

Lightning still hasn't struck; the Surface Laptop 4 omits the all-important Thunderbolt 4 port in favor of a standard USB-C input.

It actually keeps the same port setup as the Surface Laptop 3, so you'll find a USB 3.1 Type-A port, a USB 3.1 Type-C input and a headphone/mic jack on the left side. Along the right side is a magnetic Surface Connect port for charging or connecting to the Surface Dock.

Surface Laptop 4 display

Same design, same display. It may not be OLED but the 13.5-inch and 15-inch, 2496 x 1664-pixel touchscreen displays are reliably gorgeous, with a detailed, colorful and bright picture. I suspect the screen on the Surface Laptop 4 will be just as good, and I'm eager to stream some Cobra Kai on the new model when my review unit arrives.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

With a 3:2 aspect ratio, these screens are about getting work done as much as they about watching movies or shows. That tall, narrow shape lends itself to viewing more content on web pages or seeing more info as you scroll down lengthy spreadsheets or documents.

Surface Laptop 4 keyboard, speakers and webcam

Microsoft makes a damn fine keyboard and the one on the Surface Laptop 4 is tried and true. With 1.3 millimeters of travel, the keys should have a satisfying bounce that will effortlessly guide fingers from one letter to the next.

The same can be said of the speakers. Hidden below the keyboard, these omnisonic drivers pump out surprisingly loud and clear audio.

There is still a 720p webcam on the top display bezels but Microsoft promises even better video and photo quality thanks to software enhancements.

Apple said something similar about the new MacBook Air and Pro with M1, but the results weren't exactly compelling. Then again, Microsoft is one of very few companies that uses a proper webcam in its notebooks, so I'm hopeful.

Surface Laptop 4 performance: Intel or AMD?

Intel or AMD? The choice is yours. Microsoft is making the Surface Laptop 4 available with either Intel 11th Gen (Tiger Lake) CPUs or AMD Ryzen processors.

The 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 4 will come with an Intel Core i5-1135G7 or Core i7-1185G7 CPU or AMD Ryzen 5 4680U processor. Unfortunately, the Ryzen 7 chip is not available on the 13.5-inch model.

The 15-inch Surface Laptop only gets the higher-end CPU options, either an 11th Intel Core i7-1185G7 CPU or an AMD Ryzen 7 4980U CPU.

(Image credit: Intel)

Before I go any further, let me allow the elephant in the back of the room to trample on the hopes of AMD fans; the Ryzen CPUs in the Surface Laptop 4 are based on the Zen 2 architecture, not the newer Zen 3 for Ryzen 5000 chips. That means you get Ryzen 4000 performance, which should still be a huge upgrade from the previous version.

More specifically, Microsoft says to expect a 70% performance boost on average and up to 2x speeds depending on your workload.

As for RAM, both models start at 8GB and go up to a generous 32GB. For storage, the base versions get a 256GB SSD and go up to 1TB.

Surface Laptop 4 battery life

Microsoft says the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 4 with a Ryzen 5 CPU can last for 19 hours on a charge. Interestingly, that model with Intel Core i5 or Core i7 CPUs lasts only 17 hours.

The larger 15-inch Surface Laptop 4 doesn't quite get the same runtimes. With an AMD Ryzen 7 chip, battery life is rated at 17.5 hours while the Intel Core i7 model lasts for 16.5 hours.

We'd be looking at a massive improvement if the Surface Laptop 4 gets anywhere near these estimates. For reference, the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 3 lasted for 9 hours and 17 minutes whereas the 15-inch model lasted for 8 hours flat.

Surface Laptop 4 outlook

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Surface Laptop 4 is something of a shrug-of-the-shoulders update but I'm still interested to see how the new 11th Gen Intel and AMD Ryzen chips perform in these latest models. I'm especially excited to find out which processor outmuscles and outlasts the other. I digress; whichever wins, we can expect significant speed boosts over the previous models.

That alone will tempt Windows 10 customers into buying the Surface Laptop 4, even if everything else is unchanged from the original model. We'll need to test the new laptops to see how much more performance they bring, and whether the battery life is anywhere near 19 hours. Expect a full Surface Laptop 4 review in the coming days to see how the Surface Laptop 4 compares to the other best laptops on the market.