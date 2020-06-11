MacBook Pro 16-inch just dropped to $2,099, its lowest price yet

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is the best Apple laptop in years, and the most expensive. Luckily, we found a MacBook Pro deal to help ease the strain on your wallet.

For a limited time, you can get the 16-inch MacBook Pro with a Core i7 CPU for $2,099 at Amazon. Normally, this laptop would set you back $2,399, so that's $300 off its regular price. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this MacBook Pro and one of the best MacBook deals we've seen this month.

If you need more performance and power, Amazon also offers the MacBook Pro with a Core i9 CPU for $2,499 ($300 off).

Apple MacBook Pro 16" (2019): was $2,399 now $2,099 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice MacBook Pro packs a 16-inch Retina display, a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a Radeon Pro 5300M GPU. Best of all, it has the new Magic Keyboard.

Apple MacBook Pro 16" (2019): was $2,799 now $2,499

If you need more power, Amazon is also selling a Core i9 model with 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a Radeon Pro 5500M GPU for $300 off. This is one of the most powerful laptops on the market.

The MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops for creative professionals.

This particular model packs a 16-inch (3072 x 1920-pixel) Retina display, Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

In our MacBook Pro 16-inch review, we loved its radically improved Magic Keyboard and its immersive 16-inch display with slim bezels. We gave the MacBook Pro an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award for its beastly performance.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro maintains the same large touchpad and solid aluminum design as its predecessors. Just about the only difference between it and the 15-inch MacBook Pro is that it has narrower bezels.

Apple ditched the problematic Butterfly keyboard for a scissor mechanism, and it added a new keycap structure that’s more concave and a rubber dome underneath for support. The new keyboard is much more comfortable to type on and more reliable to boot.

Weighing in at 4.3 pounds and 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.6 inches, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is slightly heavier and larger than the 15-inch MacBook Pro (4 pounds, 13.8 x 9.5 x 0.6 inches). It's lighter than the Dell XPS 15 (4.5 pounds, 14.1 x 9.3 x 0.5~0.7-inches).

If you're in the Apple ecosystem and want a big-screen laptop with horsepower, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is worth the splurge.

Like all MacBook Pro deals, this won't last long, so act fast to snag yourself one for its best price yet.