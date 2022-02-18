Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 sees $110 price drop in Presidents' Day deal

The Lenovo Tab 13 is among the industry's top-rated mid-range tablets. It's ideal for consuming content, gaming, creating and for use as a portable monitor.

For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo Tab 13 for $569 at Lenovo via coupon,"TABSAVING22". Usually, it costs $679, so that's $110 off and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this tablet.

This is one of the best early Lenovo Presidents' Day deals you can get.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 13: was $679 now $569 @ Lenovo

Now $110 off via coupon, "TABSAVING22", the Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 is one of the best Android tablets around. It features a 13-inch 2K (2160 x 1350) touch screen, Snapdragon 870 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. If you're looking for a solid Galaxy Tab alternative, the Yoga Tab 13 is worth considering.

Lenovo's family of tablet PCs are well-suited for creativity, entertainment, and gaming. The tablet in this deal has a 13-inch 2K (2160 x 1350) touch screen with Dolby Vision, 400 nits of brightness and 60Hz refresh rate. Expect life-like, lag-free viewing in vibrant color whether you're streaming movies or AAA cloud gaming.

For snappy performance, the tablet runs on Qualcomm's fast and power-efficient Snapdragon 870 8-core CPU alongside 8GB of RAM and packs 128GB of storage.

We didn't test the 13-inch model, however, in our Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 review, we loved its practical design, loud, crisp speakers, and sharp display. We were also impressed by its long battery life which endured nearly 12 hours on our Laptop Mag Battery Test.

The Lenovo Yoga Tab earned a rating of 4 out 5-stars with us. It's the Editor's Choice mid-range tablet.

Design-wise, the Yoga is premium built with its smooth to the touch aluminum and fabric chassis. Lenovo engineers made the Yoga Tab easier to hold thanks to its tubular bottom edge which absorbs much of the tablet's weight.

Speaking of which, at 1.8 pounds, the 13-inch Yoga Tab is ultraportable. It's on par with the 12.3-inch Surface Pro 7 Plus (1.8 pounds). As expected, it's slightly heavier than the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 12.9 (1.4 pounds) and 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S8 (1.3 pounds).

As for ports, the Yoga Tab 13 has a USB-C 3.2 port and Micro-HDMI port so it doubles as a portable monitor for your laptop.

