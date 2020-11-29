Hurry! This $69 HP monitor for Cyber Monday is about as cheap as it gets

In this "new normal," owning a monitor is more important than ever for increasing your productivity as you work from home. Fortunately, monitors are on a steep discount this Black Friday / Cyber Monday week.

The HP 20kd 19.5-inch monitor is on sale at Amazon for only $69 after a $10 discount. That might not sound like much of a sale but any sort of cost reduction is a big deal in this price range.

If you prefer a larger panel, you should also consider the 21-inch Samsung monitor on sale at HP for $69. We don't think that one will last very long, so be sure to jump on it soon!

Given the price, this HP 20kd is one of the best Cyber Monday monitor deals we've seen thus far, and a low-risk buy for anyone who needs a second display.

As I said, there is nothing super fancy about this monitor. It is simply a budget option for those who need a second screen beyond their laptop or tablet. The good news is that this is an IPS display, so the picture quality should be pretty good.

And that assumption is backed by some 400+ user reviews with an average rating of 4.5 stars. So although we haven't reviewed this particular monitor, what others are saying about it suggests it's a good choice.

What do you need to know about it? The 19.5-inch monitor is compact so it should fit on a small desk, it has an IPS panel at WXGA+ resolution, or 1440 x 900-pixels. There is no external power supply (more space-saving!) and the screen tilts 5-degrees forward and 15-degrees backward so you can get the best viewing angles.

I can see this being a great option for a college student or anyone living in a small apartment or townhouse who needs a space-saving option. Again, if you need more screen real estate, consider the $69 Samsung SE450.

