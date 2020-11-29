Act fast! This Samsung 1080p monitor is just $69 in jaw-dropping Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday weekend is here and some Black Friday deals are still lingering. HP' continues to take up to 65% off select monitors in its sitewide sale ahead of Monday's online-only savings event.

As part of the sale, you can get the Samsung SE450 21.5-inch Monitor for just $69 at HP. That's $120 off $189 and an all time low price for this Full HD monitor. By comparison, it's $35 less than Amazon's current price. If you were hoping to snag yourself a cheap monitor deal on Cyber Monday, here you have it.

Samsung SE450 21.5" 1080p Monitor: was $189 now $69 @ HP

Now $120, the Samsung SE450 is the monitor you want if you want an affordable space saving display. It packs a (1920 x 1080) screen resolution and a selection of ports for connecting to another monitor or game console. View Deal

If you're on a tight budget, this Samsung SE450 is one of the most affordable laptops you can get. Ideal for productivity, this compact monitor is height adjustable and can swivel, tilt, and pivot in any direction.

The SE450 monitor is eco-friendly, features a (1920 x 1080) screen resolution and a slim, stylish, low-profile design. What's more, it's VESA compatible for easy wall mounting. Weighing in at 10.1 pounds and measuring 19.9 x 11.9 x 2.2 inches without the stand, this monitor won't hog up too much desktop space. For your connectivity needs, it's equipped with a VGA port, dual DisplayPorts, and a single DVI-D port.

