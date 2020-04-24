Hurry! Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones now $112 off in flash deal

The Sony WH-1000XM3 are the best wireless headphones to buy. On the heels of a Sony WH-1000XM4 image leak, the excellent Sony WH-1000XM3s are now priced to move.

For today only, the Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones are just $238 at Newegg. Traditionally, these noise-canceling headphones come with a $349.99 price tag, so we're looking at $112 off. Not only is it the second-lowest price we've seen for these high-end headphones, but it's also $40 cheaper than Amazon's current price.

It's one of the best headphone deals available right now.

Sony WH-1000XM3: was $349 now $238 @ Newegg

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones offer signature Sony sound, industry-leading noise-cancellation, and 30 hours of battery life. Snag them now for just $238 at Newegg quick because this deal ends April 25. View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 is among the industry's best headphones – and for good reason. They feature comfortable earpads, 40mm drivers, 30-hour battery life, and top-notch noise cancellation.

In sister site, Tom's Guide Sony WH-1000XM3 review, the headphones' class-leading sound and stellar noise cancellation earned them an Editor's Choice stamp of approval.

At 9 ounces, the WH-1000XM3 is lighter than the WH-1000XM2 (9.7 ounces) but slightly heavier than the Bose QuietComfort 35 II (8.3 ounces). They also support a relaxed fit and don't have much heft, thanks to the breathable aesthetics incorporated into the design. Their dynamic soundstage and Sony's signature bass profile, also give them an edge over Bose headphones.

Sony WH-1000MX3s wireless headphones are a solid choice for anyone who prioritizes premium sound, comfort and noise cancellation.