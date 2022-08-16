Hurry! MacBook Air M2 just hit new price low

Apple's MacBook Air M2 is among the industry's best laptops. Period. If price had you on the fence about treating yourself to one, here's a deal you'll like.

For a limited time, you can get the base model M2 MacBook Air for $1,099 at Amazon. Usually, it costs $1,199, so that's $100 off and its lowest price ever. Out of all the MacBook deals we've tracked this season, this is one of the best. B&H has it for the same price.

Save $100 on the M2 Apple MacBook Air at Amazon. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

Apple's 2022 MacBook Air M2 brings a new look and performance enhancements to the brand's premium Ultrabook . Boasting power, portability, and endurance, the MacBook Air M2 is one of the best laptops money can buy. The base model packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

In our MacBook Air M2 review , we praise its elegant redesign, good performance and bright colorful screen. Its battery endured 14 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test which is impressive. We gave the MacBook Air M2 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award.

In our lab's Geekbench overall performance test, the MacBook Air M2 notched a score of 8,919. This beats the previous-gen MacBook Air M1's benchmark score of 5,962 by a huge margin.

At 2.7 pounds and 0.4 inches thin, the MacBook Air fits easily into any medium-sized purse, messenger bag or backpack. It’s lighter and thinner than the Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 0.6 inches) and HP Spectre x360 13 (2.8 pounds, 0.7 inches). It's slightly heavier yet thinner than the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon (2.4 pounds, 0.6 inches).

Connectivity-wise, the MacBook Air M2 supplies you with a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports, headset jack and a MagSafe charging port.

Now $100 off, the MacBook Air M2 is at its best price yet. As with all Apple deals, this one won't last very long so we recommend you grab it while you can.