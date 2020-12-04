Hurry! iPad 8th gen returns to $299 in second chance holiday deal

Holiday deals are ramping up at Amazon and the new 8th generation Apple iPad is back on sale. So if you skipped Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year, here's your chance at an excellent iPad deal.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Apple iPad on sale for $299. That's $30 off its $329 list price and just $20 shy of its all-time low price. It's back-ordered until December 11, but Walmart mirrors this deal if you can't afford to wait. This is one of the best iPad deals you can get right now if you're budget shopping for a new tablet.

Apple iPad deals

Apple iPad 10.2-inch 2020: was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

This Walmart holiday deal takes $30 off the latest iPad. The new iPad 8 packs a 10.2-inch Retina display and an A12 Bionic SOC for 40% faster CPU performance than the model's iPad's A10 chip.View Deal

Apple's 8th generation iPad is one of the best tablets to buy.

The base model iPad in this deal packs a 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620-pixel) Retina display, an A12 Bionic CPU, and 32GB of storage. There's also an 8MP camera with 1080p at 30 fps video recording on board, complemented by a 1.2MP front camera.

Powered by Apple's new A12 Bionic processor, the new iPad delivers 40% faster performance than the former-gen iPad's A10 chip. What's more, Apple's Neural Engine processing delivers twice the graphics power for immersive video streaming and gaming.

As for design, the new iPad retains the familiar thick bezel 10.2-inch display with Touch ID. It also features a Lightning connector instead of the USB-C port found on iPad Air and iPad Pro. At 1.1 pounds and 0.3-inches thick, the 2020 iPad's weight and thickness are identical to that of the previous-gen iPad. It's similar in size and heft to its competitors, the Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus (1.1 pounds, 0.3 inches) and the Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite (1.1 pounds, 0.3 inches).