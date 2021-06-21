HP Prime Day deal alternative: Save $150 on HP Spectre x360

HP's 72 Hour Flash Sale offers solid Prime Day alternative deals on HP laptops, monitors and printers.

As part of the sale, the excellent HP Spectre x360 13 is down to $899.99. Normally, this convertible laptop costs $1,050, so that's $150 in savings. This is one the best discounts we've seen for this HP laptop. It's also one of the best laptop deals you can get during Prime Day week.

HP Spectre x360 deal

HP's Spectre x360 is one of our favorite 2-in-1 laptops. Its 360-degree hinge design lets you easily go from laptop to stand, tent or tablet mode.

The laptop on sale packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display and a 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, coupled with 8GB of RAM. For stashing your important files, there's a 256GB SSD on board.

In our HP Spectre x360 review, we loved its luxurious, sturdy, compact design and bright 1080p display. The Spectre x360's fast performance and endurance earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars with us. It's the Editor's Choice 2-in-1 notebook.

If you're not looking for a convertible, HP also offers the HP Pavilion 15t for just under $600 ($170 off). We recommend you upgrade to the 1080p display model for $60 to get the best value.

HP's 72 Hour Flash Sale ends June 23.

