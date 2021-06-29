HP reveals Pavilion Aero 13 with AMD Ryzen 5000 — and it weighs about 2 pounds

HP unveiled today an all-new 13-inch laptop that boasts an AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor, and it's the company's 'lightest consumer laptop' yet weighing just under 1 kilograms or about 2.2 pounds.



The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is set to launch this July and will be an AMD-exclusive laptop. What's more, it marks HP's first Pavilion laptop to feature a full magnesium-aluminum chassis and a 90% screen-to-body ratio. The latest addition to the company's mid-range Pavilion laptops aims to bring a more premium look akin to the HP Spectre and HP Envy, along with AMD power.

HP Pavilion Aero 13

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is expected to launch toward the beginning of July 2021, and will be available at HP.com at a starting price of $749. The device is also expected to be available at select U.S. retailers later this fall.

(Image credit: HP )

Under the hood, HP's 13-inch laptop will boast an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Mobile CPU, along with AMD Radeon graphics. It will sport Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and is claimed to have 10.5 hours of battery life.



In terms of design, the Aero 13 will be the first Pavilion laptop to have a full magnesium-aluminum chassis and a four-sided narrow bezel to achieve a 90% screen-to-body ratio. It will come in various colors, including Pale Rose Gold, Warm Gold, Ceramic White, and Natural Silver.

(Image credit: HP )

The 13.3-inch laptop boasts a 2.5K resolution (2304 × 1440) display panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% sRGB, and an impressive 400 nits of brightness.



While HP claims the Pavilion Aero 13 weighs under 1 kilogram, the company did not state the precise weight in the press release. We expect it to be around 2 pounds, which makes it lighter than many of the best Ultrabooks today. HP did not specify the laptop's RAM and storage configurations, so stay tuned for further updates.



We can't wait to get a better look at the new Pavilion Aero series. Currently, the HP Envy 13 (2021) is the best 13-inch laptop for the money, and it appears the Pavilion Aero 13 wants to take its place.