HP Memorial Day sale 2021 starts now: Save on laptops, monitors, and more

HP's Memorial Day sale offers savings of up to 47% sitewide on HP laptops, monitors and more. The countdown to the unofficial start of summer begins right now with early deals on laptops and computer monitors, and more.

As part of the sale, you can get the excellent HP Envy 17 for $1,042 via coupon, "HP21MD5". Traditionally priced at $1,280, that's a $238 discount and the lowest price we've seen for this HP laptop. In terms of pre-Memorial Day deals on laptops, it's one of the best so far.

HP Memorial Day sale

HP Envy 17: was $1,280 now $1,042 @ HP

Sleek and powerful, the 11th Gen Intel charged HP Envy 17 is $238 off via coupon, "HP21MD5" in HP's Memorial Day sale. We reviewed the 13-inch model and gave it the Editor's choice award for its attractive design and clicky keyboard fast performance, and 11+ hours long battery life. The laptop in this deal has a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-1165G7 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and a 512GB SSD.

View Deal

The HP Envy 17 in this deal is one of the best 17-inch laptops you can own. It packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-1165G7 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and a 512GB SSD.

Although we didn't test this 17-inch model, we reviewed the 13-inch HP Envy 13 laptop. Its attractive design, and bright, vivid 1080p display won us over. We also liked its speedy 11th Gen Intel CPU and gave it a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and our Editor's Choice award.

Our test unit HP Envy laptop's Core i5-1135G7 CPU handled every task we threw its way. It didn't even flinch when we opened 20 Microsoft Edge tabs, two of which were playing 1080p YouTube videos, and another streaming a soccer game in the background.

Looking for a flexible 2-in-1 laptop? HP also offers the HP Spectre x360 13t for $855 ($195 off) via coupon, "HP21MD5". It has a 13.3-inch 1080p touchscreen, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

And if you're looking for a solid deal on an RTX 30 series gaming laptop, use coupon "HP21MD5" to get the HP Omen 15 with RTX 3060 GPU for $1,050 ($150 off).

These are just a few examples of the excellent laptop deals available in HP's Memorial Day sale. If you're on the hunt for a new PC for yourself or dad for Father's Day, it's not too early to save.

Check out HP's Memorial Day for more site deals on laptops, monitors, PC accessories, and more.

More HP Memorial Day deals

HP Spectre x360 13 2-in-1: was $1,050 now $855 @ HP

HP's Memorial Day sale takes $195 off the 2021 HP Spectre x360 13t via coupon, "HP21MD5". One of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can get, it's configured with a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, 4.2-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

HP Omen 15 w/ RTX 3060 GPU: was $1,200 now $997 @ HP

HP's Memorial Day sale takes $203 off the HP Omen 15 (15T-EK100) via coupon, "HP21MD5". In our HP Omen 15 review, we found its excellent sound and strong overall performance impressive. This particular model features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.5-GHz Intel i5-10300H 4-core CPU and 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs in an RTX 3060 GPU and a 512GB solid state drive. View Deal

HP Laptop 17: was $730 now $620 @ HP

If you're on a smaller budget, you can save $110 on the HP Laptop 17. This 11th Gen Intel-charged notebook lets you seamlessly surf the internet, stream, and more. It packs a 17.3-inch (1600 x 900), 2.8-GHz Core i7-1165G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and a 1TB HDD. View Deal