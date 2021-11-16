HP Envy 13 Black Friday deals 2021

The best HP Envy 13 Black Friday deals will offer considerable discounts on HP's popular notebook. It's one of the best laptops to buy and a less costly MacBook alternative.

HP's latest Envy 13 is powered by Windows 11 and retains the sleek, portable design of its predecessor. So if you're in the market for a speedy laptop with long battery life, the HP Envy 13 is a solid choice.

Even when it's not on sale, the HP Envy 13 offers an incredible value for the price.

In our HP Envy 13 review, we loved its vivid display, eye-catching design and speedy processor. We were blown away by its battery life which went the distance of 11 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery Test.

We gave the HP Envy 13 a stellar rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our esteemed Editor's Choice award.

During real-world testing, the HP Envy 13 performed well in our multitasking and Geekbench 5.4 overall performance tests.

At 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches and 2.9 pounds, the HP Envy 13 is on par with its competitors. It weighs just slightly less than the Dell XPS 13 (11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds) and MacBook Air (2.8 pounds, 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches).

In a nutshell, the HP Envy 13 is a solid choice if you're looking for a fast and capable machine with long battery life.

Black Friday 2021 falls on November 26 and we expect to see tons of excellent deals on today’s most coveted tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2021 deals hub for the best holiday discounts.

Here are the best HP Envy series Black Friday deals you can get right now.

HP Envy 13 Black Friday deals

HP Envy 13: was $889 now $699 @ HP HP Envy 13: was $889 now $699 @ HP

Now $150 off, the latest HP Envy 13 with Windows 11 (13t-ba100) is one of the best laptops for the money. It's a wise choice if you're looking for a solid all-around laptop for work, school, and play. This model packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHZ Intel Evo platform Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 256GB SSD.