The best Google Store Black Friday deals offer notable discounts on a range of Google gadgets. You don't need to wait to save on a new Pixel 5a, Nest Wi-Fi router, Chromecast with Google TV or Pixelbook.

Right now, you can get the Google Nest Wi-Fi Bundle for $179 from the Google Store. Typically, this home mesh Wi-Fi system retails for $269, so that's $90 in savings. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this top-rated Wi-Fi system.

Google Nest Wi-Fi is the best mesh Wi-Fi system around. It features 2.0GHz and 5.0GHz dual band technology and delivers Wi-Fi speeds of up to 2000 Mbps. The system includes a base unit and one Nest WiFi Point extender to cover up to 2,800 square feet with reliable WiFi connectivity.

It's a solid solution if you want to fix connectivity issues like buffering when multiple devices are on your network at at time.

Black Friday 2021 falls on November 26 and we expect to see tons of excellent deals on today’s most coveted tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2021 deals hub for the best holiday discounts.

Best Google Store Black Friday deals

Google Pixel 5a 5G: was $449 now $399 @ Google Store Google Pixel 5a 5G: was $449 now $399 @ Google Store

Now $50 off, the Google Pixel 5a is a versatile smartphone with 9+ hours of battery life, a gorgeous OLED touch screen, an excellent cameras. On top of it all, it's packaged in a beautiful ergonomic design. Even better, you can get the Pixel for just $199 via eligible trade-in.

Google Nest Wi-Fi Router Bundle: was $269 now $179 @ Google Store Google Nest Wi-Fi Router Bundle: was $269 now $179 @ Google Store

Easy to set up and use, the Google Nest WiFi is the best mesh router system we've reviewed. It blankets up to 3,800 square feet with fast and reliable wireless performance. At $90 off, it's at its lowest price yet. Best Buy also offers this deal.

Google Stadia Premiere Edition: was $79 now $22 @ Google Store Google Stadia Premiere Edition: was $79 now $22 @ Google Store

Stadia Premiere Edition brings Stadia to your TV. It includes a Google Chromecast Ultra2 for streaming games to your TV and a Stadia Controller3 for pick up and play convenience.

Google Chromecast with Google TV: was $49 now $39 @ Google Store Google Chromecast with Google TV: was $49 now $39 @ Google Store

At $10 off, Chromecast with Google TV has never been cheaper. I own this all-in-one streamer and it instantly turned old TV into a smart TV. It makes it easy to cast and share content from a laptop, tablet or phone and access all of your favorite streaming apps in one place. It ships with a simple remote control which lets you search for what to watch using just your voice. Grab it now for its lowest price ever.