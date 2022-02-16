Get $20 off the Xbox Series S in rare next gen console deal

Not only is the Xbox Series S back in stock, but you can also get $20 off an amazing bundle right now. This is completely unprecedented given the supply chain problems facing Microsoft's consoles right now!

So hurry, because this won't be around for long, and chances are you won't see a saving like this again for a long time to come in 2022. Don't get me wrong, $20 is small, but every little helps, right?

Microsoft’s low-cost disc-free alternative of the Xbox Series X packs a 3.6-GHz AMD Zen 2-based processor with 10GB of RAM, a 4-teraflop AMD RDNA 2 GPU with 20 compute units and 512GB of storage.

You can read about how much I love mine in the Xbox Series S one year review , and to unlock its full potential, follow my guide about transforming it into one of the best emulators you can get.

Plus, you get an additional Robot White controller for couch multiplayer and an official Xbox wired stereo headset, which features powerful drivers and delivers an impressive sound quality across all your games.

So, what are you waiting for? This is the time to snag a Series S and all the essentials.