Gateway gaming laptop falls to $599 — RTX 2060 GPU config now $799

Select gaming laptops are on sale this week and now is a great time to buy. If you're on the hunt for a cheap but good gaming laptop under $600, this deal is for you.

Currently, Walmart has the Gateway Creator Series 15.6" Performance Notebook on sale for just $599. Usually, it retails for $899, so that's $300 off its normal price. This the cheapest it's ever been and one of the best gaming laptops deals you can get right now.

Gateway gaming laptop deals

Gateway Creator Series 15.6" Performance Notebook: was $899, now $599 @Walmart

At $300 off, the Gateway Creator Series Performance Notebook is a great value. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display at 120Hz, 3.0-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, NVIDIA GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of VRAM and a 256GB SSD. It comes with 1 free month of Xbox Game Pass for PC. View Deal

Gateway Creator Series 15.6" Performance Notebook (RTX 2060): was $999 now $799 @ Walmart

If you have more room in your budget, you can save $200 on the Gateway Creator Series Performance Notebook with RTX 2060 GPU.

It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display at 120Hz, 2.5-GHz i5-10300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of vRAM and 256GB SSD. It also includes 1 free month of Xbox Game Pass for PC. View Deal

Gateway's Creator Series 15.6-inch Performance Notebook is one of the most affordable gaming laptops out there.

The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display at 120Hz, 3.0-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, NVIDIA 1650 GTX GPU with 4GB of vRAM and a 256GB SSD. It comes with 1 free month of Xbox Game Pass for PC and is Google Classroom compatible for when you're not gaming.

We're in the process of reviewing this specific Gateway laptop, but in our Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook review, we found that it delivered solid performance for the price.

What's more, the Creator Series Performance Notebook boasts THX Spatial Audio. This boosts stereo and surround sound to deliver immersive 3D soundscapes whether PC gaming or streaming on Netflix or Spotify.

At a weight of 4 pounds and measuring 14.2 x 9.7 x 0.8-inches, the Creator Series Performance Notebook is more portable than competing 15-inch laptops. It's lighter and thinner than Nitro 5 (5.3 pounds, 14.3 x 10 x 0.9 inches), Dell G5 15 SE (5.5 pounds, 14.4 x 10 x 0.9 inches) and HP Gaming Pavilion 15-dk0046nr (5 pounds, 14.2 x 10.1 x 0.9 inches).

Walmart also offers the Gateway Creator Series Performance Notebook with RTX 2060 GPU and 6GB of dedicated graphics for $799 ($200 off). This model has a 15.6-inch 1080p 120Hz display, 2.5-GHz i5-10300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. It also comes with a free month of Xbox Game Pass for PC.

Overall, the Gateway Creator Series 15.6" Performance Notebook is a solid choice if you're looking for a cheap but good gaming machine.