Forget the AirPods Pro, Powerbeats Pro are just $175 in Prime Day deal

Powerbeats Pro earbuds are a great AirPods Pro alternative. And thank to this Prime Day deal, you can snag them for their best price yet.

Currently, the Powerbeats Pro are on sale for $174.95 at Amazon. That's $75 off and one of the best Prime Day wireless earbuds deals you can get. The very best Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime members only, so if you're not one yet, it's worth signing up for a risk-free Amazon Prime 30-day free trial.

Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $174 @ Amazon

This Prime Day day 2 deal takes $75 off the sweat-resistant Powerbeats Pro earbuds. They offer an around-the-ear hook design for better stability than the AirPods Pro and make a great alternative. At $75, this is too good to pass up. View Deal

The Powerbeats Pro are among the best headphones arounds.

They feature a wrap-around-the-ear design for a secure fit and are water- and sweat resistant. And just like the second-gen AirPods, the Powerbeats Pro features Apple's H1 chip. This allows for instant connectivity to your phone. Because neither earbud takes priority, each is paired constantly, and you can charge one while using the other.