Epic gaming laptop deal: Lenovo Legion 5 with RTX 3060 GPU for $949

Lenovo's Legion 5 AMD gaming laptop is one of our top-rated picks. If you're looking for a powerful sub-$1,000 gaming specific notebook, this deal from Lenovo is for you.

For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo Legion 5 RTX 3060 AMD Gaming Laptop for $949 via coupon, "LEGIONSALES29". Previously $1,359, that's $410 in savings and a great price for this configuration. Outside of the holidays, it's one of the best gaming laptop deals you can get.

Save $410 on the Lenovo Legion 5 AMD gaming laptop via coupon, "LEGIONSALES29". It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz matte display, 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it's equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory.

Lenovo Legion gaming laptops are known for their strong performance and low profile design. Powered by the latest Windows 11 Home OS, it's one of the best laptops for college students who want an all-around laptop for coursework and gaming.

Although we didn't test this configuration, we reviewed the AMD Ryzen 7 Lenovo Legion 5 Pro. It won us over with its excellent productivity and gaming performance. We were also fond of its fantastic keyboard with numpad. We gave the Legion 5 Pro a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our esteemed Editor's Choice award. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par with its sibling and deliver strong overall performance.

By design, the Legion 5's all-black chassis makes it one of the best laptops for minimalists. With a weight of 5.4 pounds and dimensions of 14.1 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches, the Lenovo Legion 5 is heavier but nearly the same size as the HP 15 Gaming Laptop (4.9 pounds and 14.25.14 x 10.144 x 0.9 inches). It's slightly heavier but thicker than the Dell G3 15 (2019) (5.3 pounds, 14.4 x 10 x 0.8 inches).

So if you're in the market for a powerful RTX 30 laptop, the Lenovo Legion 5 is a solid choice.