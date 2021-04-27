Dell XPS 15 deal knocks $161 off our favorite 15-inch laptop

The Dell XPS 15 is the Editor's Choice 15-inch laptop. And for a limited time, Dell is slashing dollars off this capable MacBook alternative.

Currently, you can get the Dell XPS 15 laptop for $1,099 via coupon, "50OFF699". That's $161 off its normal price of $1,260 and one of the best laptop deals available right now.

The Dell XPS 15 is one of the best laptops for business professionals and students alike. The notebook in this deal packs a 15.6-inch, (1920 x 12000) matte display, 2.5-GHz Core i5-10300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Intel UHD graphics. That's all you need for everyday tasks like creating documents, streaming videos, web browsing, and light gaming.

If you need more oomph for video editing, Dell also offers the XPS 15 with Core i7-10750H six-core CPU for $1,499 ($161 off) via coupon "50OFF699."

As per our Dell XPS 15 review, this laptop has an attractive, premium chassis, and bright, vivid display. Its great overall performance during testing garnered a high rating of 4/5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. Although the laptop we tested was tricked out with a Core i7 CPU and 32GB of RAM, we expect seamless Intel chip performance to be on par with the laptop in this deal.

Dell's design engineers gave the XPS 15 is lightweight, yet durable build forged from anodized aluminum and carbon fiber. Moreover, the XPS 15 has one of the best webcams you'll find on a premium laptop which makes it great for Zoom meetings.

For your connectivity needs, the Dell XPS 15 is outfitted with a full SD card reader, USB Type-C port, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a wedge lock slot and a headphone jack. With a weight of 4.5 pounds, and measuring 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7-inches, the XPS 15 is on par with competitors like the 15-inch HP Spectre x360 (4.5 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches) and 16-inch MacBook Pro (4.3 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches).

Overall, the Dell XPS 15 is a solid choice if you're looking for a reliable laptop for work or school.