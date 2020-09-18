Deal promo outs Amazon Prime Day 2020 calendar date

Great news if you're eagerly waiting for Prime Day 2020's date announcement. Although Amazon hasn't made it official yet, this year's Prime Day date may fall on October 14.

As sister site, Tom's Guide reports, a PR pitch they received refers to a Prime Day "Deal of the Day" scheduled for Wednesday, October 14. Albeit this leak conflicts with reports of an October 5 placeholder given to Amazon vendors via email, the company advised that it was not set in stone.

“A definitive date will be announced as we get closer to the event. We are looking forward to seeing submissions that offer the most delight to customers during one of the biggest shopping days of the year, Prime Day!” Amazon told vendors.

That said, Prime Day 2020's placeholder is currently live, as await Amazon's big announcement.

"Prime Day is an annual deal event exclusively for Prime members, delivering two days of special savings on tons of items. Prime Day 2020 dates for the United States have not been announced yet.", reads Amazon's Prime Day 2020 landing page.

Although Amazon hasn't made it official, it's safe to say that the two day event run on October 13-14. Historically, Prime Day has never fallen on a Thursday.

If you plan on participating in Amazon's big annual shopping event, bookmark our Amazon Prime Day 2020 guide for the latest info.