Crazy Samsung Galaxy S22+ deal sees massive $300 price cut for Prime Day!

Right now, you can grab Samsung's Galaxy S22+ at a crazy low price thanks to this Prime Day deal that strikes $300 off the retail price — an offer that's hard to miss.



Amazon brings the Galaxy S22+ down to $699 (opens in new tab), which is a far more attractive price tag compared to its original $999 cost. Not only are you getting a bigger screen than the Galaxy S22, but you're also getting a bigger battery so it can last a few hours longer. It's making me consider switching from iPhone to Android, and I wouldn't be surprised if anyone did at this price.

Save $300 on the Galaxy S22 Plus at Amazon. The base model Galaxy S22 Plus packs a 6.6-inch Infinity-O FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

Samsung's Galaxy S22 series are some of the best Android phones around. The Galaxy S22+ offers identical features to the Galaxy S22, but switches to a larger 6.6-inch FHD display and a larger 4,500mAh battery, both factors that may appeal to power users, particularly with the S22+ marked down to $699.



In our Galaxy S22 review, we praise the phone's bright 120Hz display, powerful mobile processor, and enhanced triple camera. We rate the Galaxy S22 4.5 out of 5-stars and give it our esteemed Editor's Choice award.

During testing, the Galaxy S22's Snapdragon 8 chip performed well in our multitasking test. It showed no signs of slowdown with 12 Google Chrome tabs, Netflix streaming in the background while switching between multiple apps.

Anyone who likes to capture life's fleeting moments will benefit from the Galaxy S22's new wide-angle camera. The upgraded 50MP sensor and light-gathering f/1.8 aperture produces bright, detailed images, even in low light.



Looking for an even bigger upgrade? The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is on sale for $980 at Amazon (opens in new tab), which works out to a whopping $420 in total savings.