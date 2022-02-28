Bose QuietComfort earbuds fall to $219 — save $50 on Bose QC 45 headphones

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
Bose QuietComfort earbuds and headphones set the standard for class-leading noise-cancellation. And now, Amazon is slashing prices on our favorite audio gear.

For a limited time, you can get Bose QuietComfort Earbuds for $219 at Amazon. Usually, they retail for $279, so you're saving $60 with this deal. This is one of the best prices we've seen for these wireless earbuds.

If over-ear style headphones are your bag, Amazon offers Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones for an all-time low price of $279 ($50 off).

Best Buy mirrors these rare Bose headphone deals. 

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was $279 now $219 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the excellent Bose QuietComfort wireless earbuds. These provide a comfortable fit, Bose class-leading active noise cancellation and easy-to-use touch controls. 

Bose's QuietComfort series of audio products live up to their name. They deliver top notch active noise-cancellation (ANC) and a secure, comfortable fit. 

In our Bose QuietComfort earbuds review, we found their great sound, elegant design, and excellent ANC impressive. The earbuds also won us over with their convenient touch controls. For these attributes, we gave the Bose QuietComfort earbuds a high 4 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice award.

Bose managed to pack the noise-canceling quality of its Bose 700 headphones into a smaller footprint. 

During real-world tests, the QuietComfort earbuds did a great job at muffling the chaos of noisy New York streets. When you want to hear what's going on around, simply double tap the left earbud or remove a bud to enable transparency mode. 

As for audio quality, Bose live up to expectations — delivering detailed instrumental and vocals during music playback. Bose's rated battery life of 6 hours was on par with the 5 hours and 49 minutes of usage we squeezed out of it. 

Now $60 off, Bose QuietComfort earbuds are a wise choice if you prioritize noise-cancelation and comfort. 

Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones:  was $329 now $279 @ Amazon

This Bose headphones deal at Amazon knocks $50 off the Editor's Choice Bose QuietComfort 45 for the first time. They boast class-leading noise cancellation, a durable, comfortable design and up to 24 hours of battery life.  

