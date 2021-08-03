Bose QC 35 II headphones fall to $249 amid Bose QuietComfort 45 leaks

Bose QC 35 II headphones provide stellar noise cancellation as demonstrated in the movie The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard. And for a limited time, you too can block out the world for less.

Right now, you can get the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones for $249. Usually, they retail for $349, so that's $100 off and the second-lowest price we've seen. It's one of the best headphones deals you can get this week.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II deal

Bose QC 35 II Headphones: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon

One of the best headphone deals you can get right now takes $100 off the Bose QC 35 II noise-canceling headphones. They deliver above-average sound and superior noise cancellation. If you're looking for an immersive listening experience, you can't go wrong with the Bose QuietComfort 35 II. View Deal

The Bose's QuietComfort 45 release date is imminent. However, the Bose QC 35 II remains one of the best wireless headphones around. These cans feature a comfortable over-ear design, built-in mic, noise cancellation and up to 20 hours of battery life.

Although we didn't test this exact model, we reviewed its sibling, the Bose 700. We found that Bose headphones deliver detailed, accurate sound, class-leading noise cancellation and crystal-clear call quality.

Like the Bose 700 model, the Bose QC 35 II also supports Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free convenience. That means you can access music, weather, sports scores and news using just your voice.

To unlock even more features, the QC 35 works with the free Bose Connect app for Android and iOS. This useful companion app lets you customize your sound, adjust noise-canceling levels and manage Bluetooth connections.

At $100 off, the Bose QC 35 II are a no-brainer if you're on the hunt for great sounding, noise-cancelling wireless headphones.