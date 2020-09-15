Bose QC 35 II headphones drop to $299 in end of summer deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II are among the best wireless headphones you can get. And for a limited time, you can snag them for a sweet price.

Right now, you can get the Bose QC 35 II Wireless Headphones for $299. at Amazon. Traditionally, they retail for $349, so this deal takes $50 off. It's the second lowest price we've ever seen for these noise-cancellers and one of the best headphone deals out there. Best Buy offers them for the same price.

Bose QC 35 II Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

One of the best headphone deals you can get right now takes $50 off the Bose QuietComfort 35 IIs. They deliver above average sound and superior noise-cancellation for an immersive listening experience. View Deal

Bose QC 35 IIs are the best wireless headphones you'll ever own and for good reason.

They feature a comfortable over-ear design, built-in mic, noise cancellation and up to 20 hours of battery life.

Although we didn't test this exact model, as we found in our Bose 700 review, Bose headphones deliver detailed, accurate sound, class-leading noise cancellation and crystal-clear call quality. That said, Bose QC 35 IIs are also great for Zoom meetings on your laptop when you're not streaming on Spotify or Netflix.

Just like the Bose 700s, the QC 35 IIs support Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free convenience. That means you can access music, weather, sports scores and news using just your voice.

You can also unlock even more features with Bose Connect, available as a free download for Android and iOS. This useful companion app lets you customize your sound, adjust noise-cancelling levels and manage Bluetooth connections.

If tuning out noisy surroundings and personalizing your audio experience are priority, Bose QC 35 IIs are a solid pickup.