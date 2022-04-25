Save $70 on Bose 700 headphones — get the best for the lowest price of 2022

When it comes to picking the best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700 headphones rank highly for their brilliant sound quality and full-featured spec list.

Right now, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are available for $70 off — dropping the price on Amazon to just $329. That's the cheapest they've been in 2022!

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

Bose 700 headphones offer stellar audio quality, amazing noise-cancelling technology and up to 20 hours of battery life. They also support Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. They're currently $70 off, which is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for these wireless headphones.

Just read our Bose 700 review and you will see why we are so excited about this deal.

The design is sleek, stylish and comfortable. The noise cancellation performance is up there as one of the best. Sound is detailed and accurate, which is what you expect from Bose hardware. We gave the Bose 700 noise-cancelling headphones a 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award cosign.



Not only that, but they sport intuitive touch controls, a powerful microphone system, and a companion app that makes the most of the premium cans over long periods of wear. At a weight of 9 ounces, Bose 700s are significantly lighter than the AirPods Max (13.6 ounces). They're slightly lighter than the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones (9.7 ounces) and heavier than the Bose QuietComfort 35 II (8.3 ounces).



At $329, the Bose 700 headphones are a wise choice if top-tier noise cancellation, comfort, and sound are important to you.