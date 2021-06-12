Best Prime Day 2021 phone deals in the UK

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is one of the easiest ways to snatch the best phones on the market, with pricey flagship smartphones getting budget-friendly price tags.



Expect huge discounts on the biggest brand names in the smartphone industry, whether you’re a fan of iOS or Android phones. If Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Google, Sony or Apple ring any bells, then you’re in for a pocket-friendly treat.



If smartphones aren’t the only gadgets you’re after, make sure to bookmark our Prime Day hub for all the latest deal drops across laptops, tablets, headphones and more. But, if you’ve stuck around, chances are you’re here for our round-up of the best Prime Day phone deals.



You won’t get far without an Amazon Prime subscription , as you’ll need one to nab any big deals. Make sure you’re all signed up before rummaging through bargains.



Amazon Prime Day 2021: Start date and time, deals to expect

What are the best Amazon Prime Day phone deals?

With Amazon Prime Day 2021 kicking off on Monday, June 21 until June 22, you’ll have to wait a tad longer before we dish out the best Prime Day phone deals around.



You can expect to see a bunch of brilliant discounts on the best smartphones, including the Google Pixel, Samsung’s line of Galaxy phones, OnePlus’ flagship killers (like the OnePlus 9 ), and plenty more. With 5G taking over the world, we’re bound to see some of the latest smartphones get big price drops — especially phones that stick with 4G.



Prime Day is around the corner, but if you’re after some crazy good deals, we’ve found some below that demand a second glance.

Best Amazon Prime Day phone deals right now

Google Pixel 4 XL Unlocked: was £509 now £324 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can save $£184 on an unlocked Pixel 4XL. Big brother to the Pixel 4, the Pixel 4XL packs a 6.3-inch OLED display (3040 x 1440-pixel), Snapdragon 855 CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. There's a 12.2-megapixel main and 16-MP telephoto camera setup on the back complemented by an 8MP front camera. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: was £969.99 now £682.99 @ Amazon

You can save £287 on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G for a limited time at Amazon. It has a 6.9-inch, 3088 x 1440-pixel Super AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It uses a versatile triple camera array like the Note 20, but swaps in a massive 108MP wide-angle lens and laser autofocus while dropping the telephoto to 12MP. This is one of the best phone deals available.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: was £849 now £664.99 @ Amazon

Save just under £200 on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 phone at Amazon. It boasts a large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display, a versatile triple camera array with a 64MP telephoto lens, and a powerful Snapdragon 865+ processor. It delivers the fantastic S Pen experience at a much more affordable price point.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Unlocked: was £819 now £650.99 @ Amazon

One of the best mobile phone deals at Amazon knocks £170 off the Galaxy S21 5G. It packs a 6.2-inch, 2400 x 1080-pixel 120Hz AMOLED 2X display, Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 4,000mAh battery. The phone's rear quad camera consists of 12MP AF (f/1.8), ultra wide: 12MP (f/2.2), and telephoto: 64MP (f/2.0) lenses with 30x zoom.

View Deal

OnePlus N10 5G: was £329 now £233.35 @ Amazon

Check out our OnePlus Nord N10 5G review and you’ll see why we’re hyped about this deal on an already budget-friendly 5G smartphone. Equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690, 128GB of storage, a 90Hz 6.5-inch LCD display (2400 x 1080-pixels), and a 4,300 mAh battery, you can’t go wrong with this OnePlus N10. The phone's rear cameras include 64MP wide (f/1.79); 8MP ultra-wide-angle (f/2.25); 2MP macro (f/2.4); and a 2MP monochrome (f/2.4). View Deal

How to get the Amazon Prime Day phone deals