Best iPhone 13 deals in the UK: Lowest prices on iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are official, and we've put together the best deals worth your hard-earned money.

In the “California Streaming” special event, improvements announced to the iPhone 13 and 13 mini are mostly all on the inside, matching a number of rumors we’ve been hearing over recent weeks.

Both iPhone models feature a very similar design to last year, with the exception of new colors and a warmly welcomed reduction to the notch size. The new A15 Bionic translates into a healthy boost to the already blistering speed of the iPhone, but the biggest benefit of this is power efficiency, which when paired with a bigger battery, translates into longer battery life — 1.5 hours longer for iPhone 13 mini and 2.5 hours for iPhone 13.

Up front, the 6.1 or 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR displays offer the same Retina resolution and 60Hz refresh rate, but one important difference lies just under the bottom part of the screen.

Turning our attention round back, the camera has gone through some improvements, too. Beyond the visual tweak of the cameras being positioned diagonally on the bump, which now sticks out even further, the 12MP shooters benefit from improved apertures a slew of new video modes including the option to record Cinematic Mode video.

And, more specifically to those with smaller hands, this may be the last time we see a mini iPhone (if leaks are to be believed), so for those who fell in love with the smaller size of the iPhone 12 mini, the 13 mini has a bigger battery and it's your final chance to get one! Prices start at £699.

If you want a 120Hz-capable ProMotion display and an awesome, versatile camera system, check out the best iPhone 13 Pro deals. For everyone else, scroll down to find all the best contract and unlocked offers on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini.

iPhone 13 and 13 mini accessories

Of course, as you already well know, any phone purchase doesn't stop at just the phone!