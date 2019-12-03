Best iPad Cyber Monday Deals of 2019

Thinking about buying a new tablet? Go with an iPad. Apple's tablets are the best around for their simple usability and fast performance. That said, these are Apple products, which means they aren't cheap. Fortunately, we're seeing steep Cyber Monday iPad deals on various models, from the affordable iPad to the beastly iPad Pro.

Before you checkout, be sure to read our iPad buying guide , which will help you decide which of Apple's slates is best for your needs. We also recommend reading our reviews of the latest iPads.

As a quick overview, the entry-level 10.2-inch iPad debuted earlier this year to a glowing reception. One rung up from that "budget" model is the iPad mini followed by the larger but just as speedy iPad Air. Rounding out the line are two iPad Pro models; These are the most expensive but also the most powerful, offering laptop-level performance.

While Apple is offering a $200 gift card on select products this Cyber Monday, we expect to see better iPad Cyber Monday deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, B&H Photo Video and others. Below is a list of the best Cyber Monday deals on the iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air and iPad Pro.

Top 5 iPad Cyber Monday deals

iPad Cyber Monday deals available now

iPad (10.2-inch) Cyber Monday Deals

Apple iPad (Wi-Fi 32GB): was $329 now $249

Apple's most popular iPad now sports a bigger screen and support for Apple's Smart Keyboard. The base model is on sale for $249 and the 128GB model is also on sale for $329. Both are some of the lowest prices ever. View Deal

Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 128GB): was $429 now $329

If you need more storage, Amazon is also selling the 128GB model for $329 after a $99 discount (when using Free No-Rush Shipping). Again, this is the lowest price we've seen thus far on a tablet that rarely gets this cheap.View Deal

Apple iPad (LTE, 32GB): was $459 now $379

If you want to use the iPad away from your home Wi-Fi, buy this LTE-enabled version for cellular connectivity. This excellent tablet has a Touch ID sensor, an 8MP camera and powerful speakers. View Deal

Apple iPad (LTE, 128GB): was $559 now $459

With loads of storage and the ability to connect to the internet using cellular, this is the most capable iPad model on the market. If you're going to use the tablet for travel, we recommend this one. View Deal

iPad mini Cyber Monday Deals

Apple iPad mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB): was $399 now $384

This isn't a huge discount, but we're not expecting big savings on such a popular tablet. Don't be misled by the name, the iPad mini is a seriously powerful tablet with a beautiful display. View Deal

Apple iPad mini (LTE, 64GB): was $549 now $524

This LTE version lets you use the iPad mini while you're away from home. Along with cellular connectivity, the iPad mini has fast performance, a vivid display and excellent battery life. View Deal

Apple iPad mini (Wi-Fi, 256GB): was $549 now $519

Apple iPad mini (Wi-Fi, 256GB): was $549 now $519

Apple iPad mini (Wi-Fi, 256GB): was $679 now $479

Apple iPad mini (Wi-Fi, 256GB): was $679 now $479

iPad Air Cyber Monday Deals

Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB): was $499 now $469

Essentially a larger version of the iPad mini, the iPad Air is an excellent option for those who want a step up from the regular iPad but don't want to pay iPad Pro prices. View Deal

Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB): was $629 now $599

Add cellular to the iPad Air and you have the last tablet you're ever going to buy. Along with the flexibility of cellular, the iPad Air offers long battery life, fast performance and a beautiful screen.View Deal

iPad Pro Cyber Monday Deals

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 512GB): was $1,149 now $999

If the most advanced tablet ever made doesn't catch your eye at 256GB of storage, then maybe the 512GB model will. Remember, you get a bright, vivid display, insane battery life and improved stylus support in this package.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 10.5" (256GB): was $799 now $629

Walmart reduced the price of the pro-level iPad by $170. A superfast A10X Fusion chip and nearly 14 hour battery life helps the device meet the needs of professional users.View Deal