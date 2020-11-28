Best Cyber Monday 2020 Chromebook deals

Cyber Monday Chromebook deals will keep rolling through this weekend with awesome deals to be had for bargain laptop shoppers. We expect to see even more Chromebooks on sale for dirt cheap over the next few days with price drops on premium and more affordable ChromeOS laptops.

We've already taken a look at all of the retailers currently offering steep discounts on today's best Chromebooks to pick out the best options for you. From now until Cyber Monday we'll be keeping you up-to-date on the top Cyber Monday Chromebook deals we find.

Chromebooks in general have a stranglehold on the budget laptop category already and Cyber Monday deals just push them to even more affordable prices.

For example, the excellent HP Chromebook x360 14c is now $379 at Best Buy. That's a whopping $250 off its list price. It sports an Intel Core i3-10110U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC flash storage. If you're in the market for a quality Chromebook without spending over $500, look no further.

Below are the best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals you can get right now.

Cyber Monday Chromebook deals right now

HP Chromebook 14: was $289 now $149 @ Best Buy

Now $140 off, the HP Chromebook 14 is the best laptop you can get under $200. It packs a 14-inch 1080p display, snappy keyboard and attractive chassis. It packs a 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC storage, and 15GB of free Cloud storage. It's a solid pick if you want a cheaply priced laptop to create docs, check email, browse the internet, and stream content on. View Deal

HP Chromebook x360 14: was $629 now $379 @ Best Buy

This Cyber Monday Chromebook deal takes $250 off the HP Chromebook x360 2-in-1 (14C-CA0053DX). It packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 10th-gen Intel Core i3-10110U CPU, 8GB of RAM. You also get 64GB of flash memory, 15GB of Google Drive cloud storage and plenty of Google Perks.View Deal

Acer Chromebook 715: was $499 now $249 @ Walmart

The Acer Chromebook 715 is $250 off ahead of Cyber Monday. This laptop on sale packs a 15.6" Full-HD 1080p display, 2.2-GHz Intel Core i3-8130U dual core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In our Acer Chromebook 715 review, we gave it a 4 out of 5 star rating for its premium, durable chassis, great performance and over 10 hour battery life. View Deal

Google Pixelbook Go: $1,399 @ Amazon

The best Chromebook on the market just got $104 cheaper. In our Google Pixelbook Go review, we liked its super-slim design, bright colorful display and great battery life. We gave it a 4 out of 5 star rating for its overall solid performance. The Pixelbook Go on sale packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, an 8th gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. View Deal

Galaxy Chromebook 4K: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, you can save $200 on the Samsung Chromebook with 4K display. This is one of the few Chromebooks to feature a 13.3-inch 4K screen. It's powered by a Core i5-10210U CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Dell Chromebook 11 3100: was $349 now $249 @ Dell

Looking for a rugged kids laptop? This durable Chromebook can take whatever your kids can dish out, including drops and spills. The specs are also solid for the price. You get a Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM, and an 11.6-inch HD display.View Deal