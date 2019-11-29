Best Black Friday headphones deals in 2019

Update: See our best Cyber Monday headphone deals hub for more discounts.

We're seeing the best Black Friday deals in 2019 today and it may not be your birthday, but why not treat yourself? Black Friday is a good enough reason to score a new pair of headphones. Retailers are holding incredible Black Friday sales on some of today's best ear cans. This means you can start your holiday shopping now and steer clear of the retail chaos currently unraveling as you read this roundup.

What’s trending right now? True wireless earbuds seem to be on the top of everyone's holiday list, a category currently dominated by the AirPods Pro. If you're looking for alternatives to Apple's iconic white buds, there are plenty of great options from elite brands like Jabra, Plantronics, and Jaybird.

Noise-cancelling headphones continue to rise in popularity, with Bose and Sony leading the sound-silencing brigade. Mid-range headphones from Beats, JBL, and Sennheiser are seeing some sweet price drops. Then we have the cheapies, which are the low-priced steals that make for cool accessories and stocking stuffers.

From Apple to Audio-Technica, Beats to Bose, Sennheiser to Sony, every major brand and deal you want to know about is laid out here for you.

Best Black Friday headphone deals right now

Bose Headphones

Bose SoundSport Wireless Earbuds: was $149 now $99

Sweat-resistant and designed to stay in place no matter how intense your workout gets, the Bose SoundSport headphones are the perfect gym headphones. Grab them now from Walmart for an all-time low price. Check out sister site's Bose Soundsport review.

Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones: was $149 now $99

For the athletes who use their wireless sports buds for EVERYTHING, the SoundSport Headphones are a suitable option at a low price. Sweat and water resistance keeps these buds safeguarded from splashy conditions.

Bose QC35 II headphones: was $349 now $279

The Bose QC35 II deliver superior noise cancelling performance in a lightweight and comfortable design. You also get instant access to Siri or Google Assistant, pristine audio quality and 20 hours of battery life on a charge.

Bose SoundSport True Wireless Earbuds: was $249 now $169

Look ma, no wires! The Bose SoundSport True Wireless Earbuds are geared for fitness buffs who want to listen to music while working out. Available in blue, black or orange, the earbuds last five hours on a charge with 10 additional hours from the charging case.

Bose SoundLink II Headphones: was $279 now $179

The lighter, sleeker cousin of the QC 35 II, the Bose SoundLink II headphones offer 30 hours of battery life, great audio and seamless switching between devices.

Bose QuietComfort 25 Headphones: was $177 now $129

An older pair of Bose Headphones, the QuietComfort 25 offer solid audio and active noise-cancelling headphones. Just be sure to have a steady supply of batteries handy and a smartphone with a headphone jack.

Sony Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones: was $349 now $278

Best-in-class sound meets phenomenal noise neutralization, Sony's flagship headphones are the noise-cancelling deal you can't afford to pass up. The amount of functionality programmed into these cans is leaps and bounds ahead of competitors.

Sony WH-CH700N Wireless NC: was $199 now $89

You want Sony headphones with booming sound and noise-cancelling capabilities for the low-low? Here you go. The WH-CH700N is an entry-level option with reliable audio quality.

Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Headphones: was $248 now $148

Maybe spending $270 on the brand's most popular headphones is a bit steep for your pockets. Fair enough. Just know the WH-XB900N is a credible alternative with many of the same features, such as ANC, touch-sensitive playback controls, USB-C charging, and a built-in EQ.

Sony WH-XB700 Wireless Headphones: was $129.99 now $78

The Sony WH-XB700 wireless headphones feature 30mm drivers, Extra Bass technology, and provide up to 30 hours of playtime.

Sony MDRXB50AP Extra Bass Earbud: was $49 now $29

These wired in-ear earbuds deliver big audio in a relatively small package. Even better, during the big sale, the earbuds are priced at a seriously affordable $29.

Beats by Dre Headphones

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $199

Beats headphones are a hot commodity every Christmas, no matter the model or style. The Powerbeats Pro falls under wish-list material, squeezing all of the seamless functionality of the AirPods into a stylish, fitness-focused design.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $199

The noise cancellation can drown out close to 80% of commotion, which should suffice. Bass levels remain dominant without being overbearing; you can actually enjoy hip hop songs without your head vibrating. See our review.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was $299 now $129

For $150, you can't go wrong with the Solo3 as your everyday headphone. Audio is a huge step up from past Beats models. The mid-range is given more breathing room, while the prominent bass response enlivens music selections.

Apple Headphones

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $235

A $15 discount seems chintzy, but hey, it's better than nothing. The reality is you'll accept any AirPods Pro offer if it means securing the most coveted Christmas gift this year for fewer dollars.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case: was $159 now $129

With the launch of the AirPods Pro comes markdowns for all its predecessors. If the noise-cancelling version is out of your budget, then the AirPods II make one hell of a consolation prize.

Jabra Headphones

Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds: was $169.99 now $99

If you've missed out on Jabra's critically acclaimed Bluetooth buds due to budget constraints, you'd be remiss to pass on them right now. The Elite 65t is an all-around performer that leaves little-to-no room for disappointment.

Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones: was $299 now just $249

Adaptive listening modes, smart controls, tri-digital-assistant support, and a companion app loaded with sound-customization options – the Elite 85h is as feature-laden as they come. The noise cancelling is up there with some of the best, reducing high levels of ambient noise for distraction-free listening.

JBL Headphones

JBL T280A In Ear Headphones: were $39.99 now just $18.43

Aluminum housings, silicone ear tips and durable tangle resistant flat cable converge to offer a premium listening experience for less than the cost of lunch.

JBL Live 650BTNC: was $199 now $99

Bluetooth? Check. Active noise cancellation? Check. Low Price? Yep, now that the JBL Live 650BTNC are $100 off, or 50% below their retail price.

Samsung Headphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds: was $129, now $116

In our Samsung Galaxy Buds review, we gave the Galaxy Buds credit for being a great AirPods alternative. It offers a sleek, comfortable design, great battery life and strong audio performance. $13 off isn't the steepest discount, but it's one of the best we've seen so far.

Sennheiser Headphones