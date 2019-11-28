Best Black Friday headphones deals in 2019

There’s really no better time to upgrade your headphones than Black Friday. Alright, maybe your birthday, but you’ve got a better chance of scoring a pair of awesome sound cans for super cheap the day after Turkey Day. Many of the biggest Black Friday headphones deals are already live, meaning you can start your Christmas shopping early and avoid the in-store and online chaos before it unfolds.

What’s trending right now? Let’s see. On one side of the audio spectrum: true wireless earbuds, a category currently dominated by the AirPods Pro, but flooded with great options from elite brands like Jabra, Plantronics, and Jaybird, just to name a few. Noise-cancelling headphones continue to rise in popularity, with Bose and Sony leading the sound-silencing brigade. Mid- range headphones from Beats, JBL, and Sennheiser are seeing some sweet price drops. Then we have the cheapies, which are the low-priced steals that make for cool EDC accessories and stocking stuffers.

With so many models and styles to browse through, it’s a tough task finding the perfect audio companion to go with that new Apple MacBook you just couldn’t wait to cop. You’re going to want to seek out expert recommendations to help save you time and money. As luck would have it, we’ve already pulled together all of the biggest Black Friday headphones, so you can chill and shop comfortably from the comfort of your couch.

From Apple to Audio-Technica, Beats to Bose, Sennheiser to Sony, every major brand and deal you want to know about is laid out here for you.

If there’s any other tech gift you’re looking to spoil a loved one (or yourself) with this holiday season, be sure to check out our Best Black Friday Deals and Best Black Friday Laptop Deals pages for the latest updates.

Bose Headphones

Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones: was $149 now $99

For the fitness types who use their wireless sports buds for EVERYTHING, the SoundSport Headphones are a suitable option at a low price. Sweat and water resistance also keep the buds safeguarded from splashy conditions. View Deal

Bose Soundlink On-Ear BT Headphones: was $230 now $149

These are great starter headphones for anyone looking to jump on the Bose bandwagon without making a huge financial commitment. They also have a sleek, minimalist design, similar to the QuietComfort series.View Deal

Sony Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones: was $349 now $278

Best-in-class sound meets phenomenal noise neutralization, Sony’s flagship headphones are the noise-cancelling deal you can’t afford to pass up. The amount of functionality programmed into these cans is insane. View Deal

Sony WH-CH700N Wireless NC: was $199 now $89

You want Sony headphones with booming sound and noise-cancelling capabilities for the low-low? Here you go. The WH-CH700N is an entry-level option with reliable audio quality. View Deal

Sony WH-XB900N Headphones: was $248 now $148

Maybe spending $270 on the brand’s most popular headphones is a bit steep for your pockets. Fair enough. Just know the WH-XB900N is a credible alternative with many of the same features, such as ANC, touch-sensitive playback controls, USB-C charging, and a built-in EQ.View Deal

Beats by Dre Headphones

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $199

Beats headphones are a hot commodity every Christmas, no matter the model or style. The Powerbeats Pro falls under wish-list material, squeezing all of the seamless functionality of the AirPods into a stylish, fitness-focused design.View Deal

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $199

The noise cancellation can drown out close to 80% of commotion, which should suffice. Bass levels remain dominant without being overbearing; you can actually enjoy hip hop songs without your head vibrating. See our review. View Deal

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was $299 now $149

For $150, you can’t go wrong with the Solo3 as your everyday headphone. Audio is a huge step up from past Beats models. The mid-range is given more breathing room, while the prominent bass response enlivens music selections.View Deal

Apple Headphones

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $235 @Amazon

A $15 discount seems chintzy, but hey, it’s better than nothing. The reality is you’ll accept any AirPods Pro offer if it means securing the most coveted Christmas gift this year for fewer dollars.View Deal

Apple AirPods with Charging Case: was $159 now $129

With the launch of the AirPods Pro comes markdowns for all its predecessors. If the noise-cancelling version is out of your budget, then the AirPods II make one hell of a consolation prize. View Deal

Jabra Headphones

Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds: (was $169.99 now $99) If you’ve missed out on Jabra’s critically acclaimed Bluetooth buds due to budget constraints, you’d be remise to pass on them right now. The Elite 65t is an all-around performer that leaves little-to-no room for disappointment.View Deal