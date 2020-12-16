The best Apple deals of December 2020

We're halfway through December and we're currently seeing deep discounts on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, and Beats-branded headphones.

Now is the time of year when we expect to see all-time low prices on all things Apple's popular gadgets.

For instance, the MacBook Air 2020 is on sale for $799 at Best Buy right now. Previously priced at $949, that's $150 off and the lowest price ever for this laptop. This is among the best Apple deals we've seen yet. This year, no iDevice was without discount — even the newly released MacBook Pro with Apple M1 chip saw a $100 discount earlier this month.

Apple accessories like the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch 3 are getting notable markdowns at Amazon. Not to be outdone, big-box retailers like Best Buy, Walmart and Target are also offering Apple deals this right now.

So if you plan on treating yourself or someone special to a shiny new MacBook, AirPods, an Apple Watch, or any other Apple device, now is the best time to buy. Take a look at all the best Apple deals you can get right now.

Best Apple deals right now

Best Apple deals

Apple MacBook Deals

Apple MacBook Air 13" 2020 (i3/8GB/256GB): was $949 now $799 @ Best Buy

Now $150 off, the base model MacBook Air is at one of its best prices ever. It packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, 1.1-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Plus graphics and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13" 2020 (Core i5/8GB/512GB): was $1,499 now $1,299 @ Amazon

This MacBook Pro has a 13-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, a 1.4-GHz Core i5 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For a limited time, Amazon is taking $200 off this machine. This is the lowest price we've seen for this configuration. View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13" 2020: was $1,999 now $1,745 @ Amazon

This MacBook Pro has a 13-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, a 2.0-GHz Core i5 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Save $230 on this powerful Apple laptop.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch: was $2,799 now $2,499 @ Amazon

If you want a machine with horsepower and storage, you can save $300 on this fully loaded MacBook Pro. It packs a 16-inch Retina Display, a Core i9 octa-core CPU and a 1TB SSD. View Deal

Apple iPad Deals

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 2020 (128GB): was $999 now $949 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice iPad Pro is powerful enough to replace your laptop. This model packs a 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina display, an A12Z Bionic CPU, 128GB of storage, a new dual-camera system with LIDAR scanner, and Wi-Fi 6 support. View Deal

Apple Pencil (1st Generation):was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

The 1st Generation Apple Pencil, ideal for writing down notes, drawing, and designing is down to a record low price. This is one of the best Apple deals you can get right now. View Deal

Apple AirPods Deals

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro are among our favorite wireless headphones and feature decent noise cancellation, good sound quality, and a comfortable, sweat-resistant design. While they benefit the most when paired with an iPhone, they work great for Android users as well. View Deal

Apple AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $39 below retail. They come with a Qi-compatible case that allows for wire-free charging. View Deal

Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch 6 40mm: was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

One of the best Apple Cyber Monday deals right now takes $49 off the Apple Watch 6. This smartwatch now features a brighter display, new S6 CPU, and built-in blood oxygen sensors that support Apple's new Blood Oxygen app.View Deal

Apple Watch SE 44mm: was $309 now $289 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's latest mid-tier smartwatch. It boasts the same CPU found in the Apple Watch 5 and a display that's 30% brighter than the Apple Watch 3. This smartwatch supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. Meanwhile, B&H offers the 40mm Apple Watch SE for $269($10 off).View Deal

Apple Watch 3 38mm: was $199 now $169 @ Best Buy

The Apple Watch 3 was a big step forward when it first launched bringing true water resistance sufficient for swimming along with an improved display and altimeter. While the latest Apple Watch 6 adds some impressive new features if you are looking to try the Apple Watch without spending $300 or more this remains a great option that still runs the latest watchOS software. View Deal

