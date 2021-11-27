Beep beep! The $600 HP Envy x360 15 convertible is another Black Friday laptop deal that's a real steal

The HP Envy x360 15 convertible laptop is sitting pretty as one of the best HP Black Friday deals under $1,000. And since Black Friday deals are still going strong, it's also one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've come across today.

Right now, the HP Envy x360 15 convertible laptop is on sale for just $600. That's $140 off the normal starting price of $740, which is nothing to sneeze at.

HP Envy x360 15 Black Friday deal

HP Envy x360 15 Convertible Laptop: was $740 now $600 @ HP HP Envy x360 15 Convertible Laptop: was $740 now $600 @ HP

HP Envy x360 15: If you're looking for a 2-in-1 laptop that's great for multitasking, this 15-inch convertible should fill the bill. HP packs in 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and even a fingerprint reader for extra security; the whole thing is powered and an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU and integrated Radeon graphics.

The HP Envy x360 15 strikes a good balance between performance and portability, and pound for pound, it's one of the best HP Black Friday deals you'll find this year. With the base config starting at $600, HP includes a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 7 57700U CPU (paired with integrated Radeon graphics), up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SDD storage. If you're been looking for a mid-sized machine that manages multitasking like a madman, give it a gander.

In our review earlier this year, we praised the HP Envy x360 15 for sturdy construction, strong overall performance, and great battery life. And not for nothing, but this particular laptop has an average rating of 4.1 stars on HP's website, which is right in line with our own 4-star rating. Not too shabby.

In the ports department, the HP Envy x360 has one USB Type-C port, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, and a headphone/mic jack. There's an SD card reader and fingerprint scanner, too.

See our full HP Envy x360 15 review.