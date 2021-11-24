Beats Studio Buds fall to all-time low price of $99 in Amazon Black Friday deal

Black Friday is known for delivering some killer headphone deals, and if you're on the hunt for some AirPods Pro alternatives, Amazon's Black Friday 2021 bonanza has the offer you're after. Now, Apple's proprietary wireless earbuds are getting a huge price cut.



The popular Beats Studio Buds are now under $100 in this stellar Amazon Black Friday deal. These earbuds normally cost $149, meaning you're saving a nifty $50. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for these recently released Beats wireless earbuds, so don't miss out!

Beats Studio Buds Black Friday deal

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99.99 @ Amazon Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99.99 @ Amazon

Now under $100, the Beats Studio Buds are at their lowest price yet. They deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ships with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with charging case).

Take a look at our Beats Studio Buds review and you'll find out why these earbuds are a steal at this price. We're fans of the earbuds' wide, well-balanced sound and striking design, along with the fairly decent active noise cancelling functionality.



The good news is the Beats Studio Buds work with Apple and Android devices and offer a free Beats app on both the App Store and Google Play Store. The earbuds also support Siri and Google Assistant, which means you can summon your voice assistant of choice with a simple “Hey Siri” or “Hey Google.”



During real-world testing, we found the Studio Buds' clarity and dynamic range these buds demonstrated was impressive. Studio Buds feature spatial audio so you can listen to select tracks in 360-degree immersive sound.

Design-wise, the Studio Buds are attractive and stylish — as Beats' audio wearables are renowned for. With a weight of 0.17 ounces, they are lighter, smaller, and have more of a low profile than the Powerbeats Pro. On-ear controls let you manage music playback, calls, listening modes, and your voice assistant.



If you're after a trusty pair of true wireless earbuds, the time to nab the Beats Studio Buds is now.