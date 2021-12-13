Best Apple accessory deals in December 2021

Green Monday is here and Apple accessory deals are ripe for the picking. Whether you're last minute shopping or want to complement that MacBook or iPad you just bought, now is a great time to save.

Right now, you can snag the best end-of-year savings on Apple keyboards, Apple Pencil, AirPods and the latest Apple Watch. We're also seeing notable discounts on the Apple Case with MagSafe for iPhone 13, cables, chargers and adapters.

Amazon currently offers the 12.9-inch iPad Pro Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for $116. Typically, it costs $199, so that's $80 off and one of the best Apple deals of the season.

A must have iPad accessory, the Smart Keyboard lets you instantly convert your tablet into a laptop. It's an easy way to enjoy a great typing experience on a comfortable keyboard whenever you need it.

One of the best things about it is there's no charging or pairing required —it's ready when you are. And when you're not typing, it doubles as a durable and lightweight iPad cover, protecting both the front and back. This Smart Keyboard Folio works with the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro (3rd, 4th, and 5th generation models).

So if you're treating yourself or another iPad owner for the holidays, the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio is a wise choice.

Looking for more deals on Apple accessories? We've got you covered. Here are the best Apple accessory deals going on now.

Best Apple accessory deals

Best Apple accessory deals

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon

Currently $50 off, the Apple Magic Keyboard provides the best typing experience on an iPad. Nothing beats a proper keyboard or comes close to the seamless integration of Apple’s Magic Keyboard. The floating cantilever design allows you to adjust the iPad Pro display to the right angle, the typing experience is comfortable and the integrated trackpad means this can fill both roles in your life as a tablet and laptop. It works with iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation or later), iPad Air (4th generation). Walmart has it for the same price.

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for 11-inch iPad Pro: was $179 now $99 @ Amazon Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for 11-inch iPad Pro: was $179 now $99 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for the 11-inch iPad Pro — its biggest discount yet. This keyboard case is designed to deliver a great typing experience on a comfortable keyboard whenever you need it. No charging or pairing required. Its durable lightweight cover protects both the front and back of your iPad. It works with iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation or later) and iPad Air (4th Generation).

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 12.9-inch: was $199 now $116 @ Amazon Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 12.9-inch: was $199 now $116 @ Amazon

Now $82 off, Apple's Smart Keyboard Folio for the12.9-inch iPad Pro a must have iPad accessory. Enjoy a great typing experience on a comfortable keyboard whenever you need it. There's no charging or pairing required so it's ready when you are. Its durable lightweight cover protects both the front and back of your iPad. It works with the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, and 5th generation).

Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad: was $159 now $95 @ Amazon Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad: was $159 now $95 @ Amazon

At $64 off, the Apple Smart Keyboard is at its lowest price yet. This iPad accessory adds a full-size keyboard to your iPad for a laptop experiences. It easily connects without pairing or charging, so it’s always ready to use. And when you're not typing, it doubles as a protective cover. It works with iPad (9th generation), iPad (8th generation), iPad (7th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), an the10.5-inch iPad Pro.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

For a limited time, save $70 on the AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support.

New Apple AirPods 3rd Generation: was $179 now $149 @ Amazon New Apple AirPods 3rd Generation: was $179 now $149 @ Amazon

Now $30 off, the 3rd generation AirPods have never been cheaper. They're sweat and water resistant with spatial audio provides 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of play time and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

The new Apple Watch Series 7 is modestly discounted by $50 on Amazon. Over its predecessor, it offers a larger display and 33% faster wireless charging. It features a 41mm aluminum case and an Always-On Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Powering the smartwatch is an S7 SiP chip 64-bit dual-core processor.

Apple Pencil 2nd Generation: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon Apple Pencil 2nd Generation: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

Now $30 off, the Apple Pencil 2 provides you with pixel-perfect precision for drawing, sketching, coloring, taking notes, and more on the iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd and 4th generation), and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st and 2nd generation).

Apple Magic Trackpad: was $129 now $112 @ Amazon Apple Magic Trackpad: was $129 now $112 @ Amazon

Now $17 off, the Apple Magic Trackpad is wireless and rechargeable, and it includes the full range of Multi-Touch gestures and Force Touch technology. The trackpad's sensors make scrolling and swiping through your favorite content more productive and comfortable than ever. Magic Trackpad automatically pairs with your Mac ships with woven USB-C to Lightning Cable that lets you pair and charge via a USB-C port on your Mac.

iPhone 13 Pro Clear Case with MagSafe: was $49 now $39 @ Walmart iPhone 13 Pro Clear Case with MagSafe: was $49 now $39 @ Walmart

Now $10 off at Walmart, the iPhone 13 Pro Clear Case is thin, light, and easy to grip. Not only does it add a layer of protection to your phone, its transparent design lets you show off your Phone 13 Pro's gorgeous finish. This flexible case has a scratch resistant coating and offers a precise fit without obstructing the phone's buttons. Amazon has it for the same price.

Apple MagSafe Charger: was $39 now $34 @ Amazon Apple MagSafe Charger: was $39 now $34 @ Amazon

Save $5 on Apple's MagSafe Charger, an iPhone accessory that makes wireless charging a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 Pro and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter: was $19 now $17 @ Amazon Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter: was $19 now $17 @ Amazon

The Apple 20W USB‑C Power Adapter offers fast, efficient charging at home, in the office, or on the go. While the power adapter is compatible with any USB‑C-enabled device, Apple recommends pairing it with the iPad Pro and iPad Air for optimal charging performance. You can also pair it with iPhone 8 or later to take advantage of the fast-charging feature. Charging cable sold separately.