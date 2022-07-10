Best Amazon Prime Day phone deals in the UK

Amazon Prime Day 2022 (opens in new tab) is one of the easiest ways to snatch the best phones on the market, with pricey flagship smartphones getting budget-friendly price tags.



What are the best Amazon Prime Day phone deals?

There's bunch of brilliant discounts on the best smartphones, including the Google Pixel, Samsung’s line of Galaxy phones, OnePlus’ flagship killers (like the OnePlus 9 ), and plenty more. With 5G taking over the world, we’re bound to see more of the latest smartphones get big price drops — especially phones that stick with 4G.



Prime Day is here, so check out all the crazy deals below. Happy shopping!

Best Amazon Prime Day phone deals right now

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13: was £779, now £722 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get almost £60 off Apple's latest iPhone 13 with 128GB — rocking a gorgeous flat design that gives you serious throwback memories to the iPhone 4, a vivid Super Retina XDR display, A15 Bionic chip and the awesome camera system with the capability to capture Dolby Vision HDR video.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 Pro: was £849 now £649 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, you can save big on an unlocked Pixel 6 Pro. The larger brother to the Pixel 6, the 6 Pro packs a 6.7-inch OLED display, Google's custom-built tensor processor, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. There's a 50-megapixel main that is capable of some incredible shots.

(opens in new tab) OnePlus 9 Pro: was £829 now £579 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you’re a power user, the OnePlus 9 Pro handily delivers with a top-of-the-line QHD AMOLED at 120Hz display, Snapdragon 888 processor, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a massive 4,500 mAh battery that can be charged to 100% in 30 minutes

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 5G: was £769 now £678 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Samsung’s latest flagship phone is now £91 cheaper. It packs a 6.2-inch, (2400 x 1080) 120Hz Infinity-O display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core CPU, 128GB of storage and a 4,000mAh battery.

(opens in new tab) Oppo Find X3 Neo 5G: was £699 now £599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now £100 off, the fantastic Oppo Find X3 Neo 5G is the beasty Android smartphone you're after. Equipped with a 6.55-inch display, a fancy 50MP Quad Camera, Snapdragon 865 Processor, and a sleek black design, this Oppo smartphone is just waiting to be found!

