Act Fast! Get LG's 32-inch QHD 144Hz Gaming Monitor for only $396.99

If you're looking for a great deal on a gaming monitor with a fast response rate and buttery smooth rendering the LG 32GK650F-B 32-inch Gaming Monitor is right up your alley. The 32-inch, 2560 x 1440 monitor is serving up a 5-millisecond response rate and a 144Hz refresh rate and its priced at an all-time low price of $396.99 at Walmart. That's a saving of $153 that you can use to buy a few games to enjoy on your new gaming monitor.

But you've got to act fast, because this gorgeous 32-inch, anti-glare flat panel display is priced to move during this great Black Friday deal.

LG 32GK650F-B 32-inch Gaming Monitor: was $549.99 now $396.99

The LG 32GK650F-B 32-inch Gaming Monitor is marked down to $369Save $153 on this LG 32 inch QHD gaming monitor this Black Friday at Walmart. this immersive 32-inch flat-panel QHD monitor is a steal for just $396.99View Deal

In addition to its fast response and refresh rate, the LG 32GK650F-B has AMD FreeSync, which works to prevent visual artifacts like screen tearing, stuttering, and input latency during gaming and video playback. In terms of ports, the monitor has 2 HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

With the ability to adjust the height, swivel, tilt, and even turn it clockwise to switch from landscape to portrait , this LG 32 inch monitor is a fantastic deal for under $400. We also like the barely-there bezel which gives the viewer a lot more visual real estate. The laptop also comes with several modes designed to enhance your gaming experience.

It's a great monitor whether you're a PC or console gamer and even better, you can get it at a great price.