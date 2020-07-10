Acer Nitro 5 with AMD Ryzen 5 CPU now just $599

The Acer Nitro 5 with AMD Ryzen 5 CPU is a solid performing cheap gaming laptop. Right now, this already modestly priced machine is on sale for a stellar price.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop on sale for $599. Formerly $670, that's $70 off and the lowest price we've seen for this gaming laptop.

It's one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.

The Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop offers exceptional value for your hard-earned dollar. It machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080p) display, a 3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and GTX 1650 graphics.

The latest Acer Nitro 5 is one of the best gaming laptops for the money.

This Nitro 5 on sale packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080p) display, a 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and GTX 1650 graphics.

Although we didn't review this particular model, this Nitro 5 (AN515-44-R99Q) offers better performance, speed and battery life over its predecessor. Its Ryzen 5 4600H chip beats Intel's i7-10750H in userBenchmark tests.

Gaming wise, the laptop's GTX 1650 GPU should have no problem running demanding PC games like Forza 7, Homeworld Remastered or Halo: MCC.

In terms of design, the Acer Nitro 5 sports a matte-black plastic exterior with a brushed texture on the hood with a reflective black metal Acer logo. It also has slimmer bezels and is less bulky than the 2019 Acer Nitro 5.

At 5.2 pounds, the 14.6 x 10 x 0.9 inches, it's on par with the Dell G3 15 (5.4 pounds and 14.4 x 10.0 x 0.85 inches) and the Lenovo Legion Y545 (5.3 pounds, 14.2 x 10.5 x 1~1.1 inches).

If you want a solid gaming laptop under $1,000, this $599 Acer Nitro 5 is a no brainer.